Orange County, FL

Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
Mount Dora, FL
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday night near Pine Hills, according to Orange County sheriff's deputies. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue, west of Hiawassee, about the shooting at 7:30 p.m. They found...
FHP: Pedestrian dies in Brevard County crash

Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:04 a.m. in Merritt Island on North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue. Two vehicles, a Jeep Limited and a Chevy Sonic, along with a pedestrian, were involved in...
