Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating. Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 14 new deputies from Valencia College program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of new Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies is ready to protect and serve the community. A total of 14 students graduated from the Valencia College Basic Law Enforcement Program Thursday. The recruits took their oath of office at the First Baptist Orlando...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday night near Pine Hills, according to Orange County sheriff's deputies. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue, west of Hiawassee, about the shooting at 7:30 p.m. They found...
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
Florida seeks death penalty for Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty against a Longwood man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was arrested earlier this year after attacking his daughters...
FHP: Pedestrian dies in Brevard County crash
Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Brevard County crash Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:04 a.m. in Merritt Island on North Courtenay Parkway and Queensland Avenue. Two vehicles, a Jeep Limited and a Chevy Sonic, along with a pedestrian, were involved in...
Florida parents charged for allegedly beating 6-year-old to death for drinking out of a toilet
Florida parents have been charged for allegedly beating their 6-year-old to death for drinking out of a toilet, in addition to charges for abusing their five other children, according to the sheriff’s office. According to WFTV, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two parents on Tuesday for...
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
Parents arrested, 6-year-old son dies after being found unconscious with head in toilet
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Warning: Some images and descriptions in this article are disturbing and may be upsetting. The 6-year-old boy who was found unconscious with his head in a toilet in July has died—his parents have been arrested. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
The Docket: Florida child allegedly beaten to death by parents for drinking from the toilet
(KISSIMMEE, FLA) — This week on The Docket, Florida parents charged with murder for allegedly beating their six year old who was drinking from the toilet. An Narcotics Anonymous meeting goes off the rails when one of the participants starts shooting and takes a hostage. Oh, and the FBI...
