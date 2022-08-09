ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
New York State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Yardbarker

Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart

Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Jets#Bills#American Football#The New York Jets#Patriots Panthers#Lions#Bucsgameday
numberfire.com

Schefter: Jets reportedly add offensive tackle Duane Brown

According to Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have reportedly signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal on Thursday. After Mekhi Becton was diagnosed with a probable season-ending knee injury, the Jets were quick to add Brown as their starting left tackle with a two-year $22 million dollar contract. In a potential run-first offense with Pro Football Focus' 13th rated offensive line, the 36-year old is a welcomed addition after the veteran ranked 37th overall with a 71.5 rating.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy