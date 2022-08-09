Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive a Scare During Training Camp
Did the Buccaneers' take another hit at the center position?
Yardbarker
Takeaways from the New York Jets first released depth chart
Monday morning, the New York Jets released their first unofficial depth chart for 2022. The first depth chart released is usually something to take very little from. The Jets did not assign first-team designations to any of their draft picks. However, there were a few surprising players to see listed with the starters.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Injury: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left practice early this Wednesday due to a lower body injury. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, it looks Gage suffered an injury to his left ankle or foot. The team has not released an official update yet. The Buccaneers signed Gage...
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Schefter: Jets reportedly add offensive tackle Duane Brown
According to Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have reportedly signed offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal on Thursday. After Mekhi Becton was diagnosed with a probable season-ending knee injury, the Jets were quick to add Brown as their starting left tackle with a two-year $22 million dollar contract. In a potential run-first offense with Pro Football Focus' 13th rated offensive line, the 36-year old is a welcomed addition after the veteran ranked 37th overall with a 71.5 rating.
NY Jets fans: This is the correct way to pronounce ‘C.J. Uzomah’
Any self-respecting Jets fan should be able to pronounce their tight end’s last name. C.J. Uzomah has brought his infectious personality to the New York Jets. He has also carried the long trail of people who mispronounce his last name to East Rutherford, New Jersey. Folks, Uzomah already got...
Kwon Alexander Sets Sights on Career Year With Jets
Alexander says he wants to be All-Pro this year, his first season in a Jets uniform after signing and reuniting with Robert Saleh
Comments / 0