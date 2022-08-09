Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Police: 6 shot by gel pellets in St. Pete may have been victims of viral TikTok challenge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after several people were shot by gel pellets over the weekend. Mike Schuman appears to be one of the latest victims of the dangerous "Orbeez Challenge" on Tik Tok, where kids go around shooting strangers with gel pellets. He says he never saw it coming as a pellet struck him in the right eye.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Have you seen him? Pinellas Park police searching for missing disabled man
Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing disabled man.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Vigil for St. Pete teen following deadly late-night crash
Tonight a St. Pete community is mourning the loss of two teens that died in a crash over the weekend.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-75 in Manatee County; traffic affected
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 in Manatee County early Friday morning.
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
Florida preschool teacher accused of repeatedly punching a 4-year-old boy
DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Florida preschool teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly punching a 4-year-old repeatedly in the head. According to WFTS, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to a preschool in Dunedin, Florida before 1 p.m. on Wednesday after reports from a witness who said she heard screaming coming from the playground and witnessed Ashley Richards, 32, allegedly punching a toddler.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
Second suspect in Tampa rapper’s murder arrested, deputies say
A second man was arrested and charged in connection to a Tampa rapper's murder last month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect In Tampa Indicted
TAMPA, Fla. – Johnny Flores, 43, Tampa, has been charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm. If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the robbery
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Police chief: Shots fired after woman drives car toward officers during traffic stop
DADE CITY, Fla. — What would've been a routine traffic stop turned into a shooting involving a Dade City Police Department officer Thursday morning. Police Chief James Walters explained to reporters how the situation, now being investigated by the Florida Department of Law, ended up with bullets being fired.
Pinellas preschool teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head: Sheriff's Office
A preschool teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.
