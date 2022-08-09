ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

Police: 6 shot by gel pellets in St. Pete may have been victims of viral TikTok challenge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after several people were shot by gel pellets over the weekend. Mike Schuman appears to be one of the latest victims of the dangerous "Orbeez Challenge" on Tik Tok, where kids go around shooting strangers with gel pellets. He says he never saw it coming as a pellet struck him in the right eye.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#Police
WOKV

Florida preschool teacher accused of repeatedly punching a 4-year-old boy

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Florida preschool teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly punching a 4-year-old repeatedly in the head. According to WFTS, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to a preschool in Dunedin, Florida before 1 p.m. on Wednesday after reports from a witness who said she heard screaming coming from the playground and witnessed Ashley Richards, 32, allegedly punching a toddler.
DUNEDIN, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

