ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after several people were shot by gel pellets over the weekend. Mike Schuman appears to be one of the latest victims of the dangerous "Orbeez Challenge" on Tik Tok, where kids go around shooting strangers with gel pellets. He says he never saw it coming as a pellet struck him in the right eye.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO