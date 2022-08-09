Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Eater
Houston Hip Hop Legend Bun B’s Burgers Are in the Running for ‘Best in America’
Houston rapper Bun B’s burger joint Trill Burgers could be on its way to earning some Texas-sized bragging rights. The rapper’s burger restaurant, which has operated as a series of pop-ups since its launch in August 2021, is in the running for the title of the best burger in America for Good Morning America’s national “United States of Burgers.”
The Bear Fuels Massive Demand for Italian Beef Sandwiches
Yes, chef! Thanks to FX's The Bear, demand for Italian beef sandwiches has skyrocketed, according to an article in the New York Times. The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a Michelin-star chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. The series centers on Carmy's (White) efforts to keep the restaurant afloat — as told through many close-ups of juicy beef.
Levain Bakery Has Big News For Cookie Lovers
Levain Bakery is named after the French word for leavening agents used to make sourdough bread, according to the New York City-based bakery's website. Though the company has now expanded to include its mega-popular cookies, its name has stayed the same to honor its beginnings as an artisanal bread source. Levain's reputation for cookies began after the huge success of its chocolate chip walnut cookie, which was placed in the bakery's case simply as a trial.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
The Truth About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Children
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When we ponder all the home improvement programming available to consume these days, few do it better than HGTV. And of course, HGTV arguably wouldn't have the footprint or success it enjoys today without Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple made a huge splash when their Waco, Texas-based show dropped. Viewers were instantly taken by their charm, design style, and — of course — their adorable family. Chip and Jo's four kids rarely made it on camera, but when they did, viewers were quickly reminded why they fell in love with the couple in the first place. As the seasons came and went, the Gaines kids were approaching their teen years, and the Magnolia founders found themselves at a crossroads.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Food & Wine
Doritos Debuts Two New Unexpected Flavors
If you've never hastily completed a summer barbecue spread by tossing a bag of Doritos into a bowl, well, Martha Stewart, I appreciate you reading. For the rest of us, the flavored corn chips may not be the most iconic summertime snack, but they've certainly done their job at cookouts when called upon – and now, the brand is rolling out two flavors specifically intended to pair with the likes of hot dogs and hamburgers… Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Mustard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Know your michelada: The five basic types, illustrated
From the chelada to the seafood-packed botana, a primer on how to spot your miches
‘Golden Girls’-Themed Restaurant Is Opening This Weekend, With Four More Pop-Ups Planned
If you’re hungry for some “Golden Girls” nostalgia and you’re in the Los Angeles area, you might want to make some reservations. The first Golden Girls Kitchen will open Saturday in Beverly Hills, and tickets are required to secure a seat. The fast-casual pop-up restaurant is...
Wyoming LLWS Player Wears Ranch Work Gloves To Bat, Immediately Hits A Moonshot Home Run
The Little League World Series is an American tradition like no other. Growing up in Pennsylvania, about an hour from where the finals are held, certainly makes this even more special to me, but there’s nothing quite as awesome as kids from around the world getting together to compete in America’s pastime. You get to see the highs and lows each goes through. The celebration of wins, the agony of losses, but at the end of the day, you know […] The post Wyoming LLWS Player Wears Ranch Work Gloves To Bat, Immediately Hits A Moonshot Home Run first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mortar and pestle sculpture whets appetites for art in Houston
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new sculpture in Houston is capturing the attention of hungry art lovers with its unusual subject: a giant mortar and pestle filled with guacamole. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and the Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the appetizing sculpture Thursday at the Leonel Castillo Community Center.
Thrillist
16 of the Best Breakfast Spots in LA
Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. Maybe it was a tough night or maybe you’ve got a daunting day, or maybe you just need an extra minute. On those sorts of mornings, it helps to have a little incentive—like visions of a really good breakfast. The right meal can change your whole perspective, flip your day from a chore to a pleasure. So whether you’re looking to be pampered with fresh juice and farmers market vegetables, overwhelmed with a mountain of eggs, or stunned by new interpretations of diner classics, we’ve got the perfect spot to coax you out from under the covers. And also coffee, there’s lots of that on this list of our favorite breakfast spots in LA, which spans Downtown LA and Hollywood to Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach.
Thrillist
American Express Debuts NYC Rooftop Pickleball Court & Tennis Lounge for U.S. Open
While we're still a few weeks out from the US Open—and Serena Williams' final bow ahead of retirement—American Express is gearing up for the annual tournament with a Soho pop-up of its own. As the tennis world's biggest names descend on New York City, Amex is teaming up...
Jason Is a Dark Horse on ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s if Gabby Chooses Him in the End
Click here to read the full article. He’s one to watch. Since he stepped out of the limo with his classic line about what he has in common with Clayton, fans have wanted to know more about Jason from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it to the end with Gabby. Jason is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the...
For Top-Notch “Ant Caviar” and Agave Worms, Head to These Miami Restaurants
In Mexico City, escamoles are a local delicacy: An ant larva found at the base of certain agave plants, they’re buttery and nutty in flavor, often categorized as “ant caviar.” And while they’ve been popular in Mexico since the Aztec era, they’re relative newcomers to Miami, where they’ve recently appeared on menus alongside grasshoppers, agave worms and more — to rave reviews.
I Tried the Popular Carbone-Style Caesar Salad and I Fully Understand the Hype
A quick scroll through #Carbone on TikTok will reveal thousands of 10-minute-or-less videos — largely by Gen Z and “Zillenial” users — covering a wide variety of topics related to the nearly 10-year-old New York City hotspot. How to stealthily secure a highly sought-after reservation, how to make the restaurant’s uber-popular rigatoni alla vodka at home, which A-List celebrity was last seen making a visit — these are just a few of the many talking points you’ll likely come across during a conversation about Carbone.
There’s a Big Twist For Johnny on ‘The Bachelorette’—Here’s What Happens With Him & Gabby
Click here to read the full article. As one of the most mysterious men this season, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Johnny from The Bachelorette 2022 and if he makes it far with Gabby. Johnny is one of 32-contestants on The Bachelorette season 19 starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach,...
Thrillist
The Best Things to do Indoors in Houston When it’s Too Hot and Humid
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. We love Houston, we really, really do. We love it for its unmatched food scene; its seemingly endless...
Comments / 0