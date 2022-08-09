ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, TX

numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL

The Houston Astros are a great baseball team. After Tuesday night, they are now the best team in the American League with the No. 1 seed and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of Major League Baseball, thanks to a win and a New York Yankees loss. But,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros look to give Luis Garcia more run support vs. A's

The Houston Astros have scored the fourth-most runs in the American League this season and own the second-best run differential, but it's difficult to tell by looking at right-hander Luis Garcia's past three outings. Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA) will try to end a three-start losing streak when he takes the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (49-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -319, Rangers +255; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
