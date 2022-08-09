Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Dodgers: Fans React to Carlos Correa’s Return to Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers face the Minnesota Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium. This is the first matchup of the two clubs at Dodger Stadium since 2017 where the Twins swept the season series vs LA 3-0. Speaking of 2017, tonight the Dodgers welcome former Astros cheater, shortstop Carlos Correa, who was part...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in Houston dugout for Thursday matinee
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Dubon will move back to the bench after starting in center field on Wednesday. Jake Meyers will reclaim the middle outfield spot and bat eighth. Ragans will be making just his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Astros.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will finish their three-game series on Thursday in Houston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rangers-Astros prediction and pick we have laid out below. Texas, after a whirlwind of an offseason, sits at 49-61, 21 games out in the […] The post MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros Prospect Murray Scheduled for System Debut
Newly acquired Jayden Murray will make his Houston Astros minor league debut Wednesday for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Yardbarker
Astros Pass the Yankees as Best Team in the AL
The Houston Astros are a great baseball team. After Tuesday night, they are now the best team in the American League with the No. 1 seed and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of Major League Baseball, thanks to a win and a New York Yankees loss. But,...
FOX Sports
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
Yardbarker
Astros look to give Luis Garcia more run support vs. A's
The Houston Astros have scored the fourth-most runs in the American League this season and own the second-best run differential, but it's difficult to tell by looking at right-hander Luis Garcia's past three outings. Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA) will try to end a three-start losing streak when he takes the...
KHOU
Pearland Little League pitcher Kaiden Shelton speaks of viral moment after he hit opposing player
Kaiden 'Bubs' Shelton explains what happened after he hit a player from the opposing team with a pitch Tuesday. It was a sportsmanship moment that has gone viral.
Pearland Little League team heads to Williamsport, Pa. for World Series
PEARLAND, Texas — A baseball team out of Pearland is making its way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to compete in the Little League World Series!. The Pearland team, known as Texas East, is hopped on a plane Friday morning to play in the biggest games in Little League. The team's...
FOX Sports
Astros take on the Rangers with series tied 1-1
Texas Rangers (49-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-41, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -319, Rangers +255; over/under is 8 runs.
Astros' Goodrum Returns to Triple-A Sugar Land
The Houston Astros have been down a 40-man player in Niko Goodrum since June 1, but the veteran returned to Triple-A on Thursday.
