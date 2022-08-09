Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Man found dead with gunshot wounds at intersection near city park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon at an intersection next to a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person down and unconscious shortly before 4:10 p.m. Friday at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. That’s next to Wes Montgomery Park.
WISH-TV
Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
WISH-TV
No one injured after garage sparks fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire. News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence Walmart
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe a man was shot by a woman in a “domestic related incident.” The woman is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff tells News 8.
WISH-TV
Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Walmart; girlfriend faces attempted murder charge
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at the Walmart Supercenter on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Police believe the man was shot by his girlfriend, Karena Bufala, 19, in a “domestic related incident.” Police say Bufala is in custody and is currently being interviewed, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told News 8.
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WISH-TV
Beech Grove High School basketball coach arrested for dealing cocaine
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The basketball coach at Beech Grove High School was arrested Monday in Henry County for dealing and possessing cocaine. Michael Renfro Jr. faces charges of dealing cocaine between 1 and 5 grams, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person, and public intoxication, according to documents from the court and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the Henry County jail Wednesday on a $2,300 cash bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Friends, family mourn man slain outside his Indianapolis funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, family and friends on Wednesday gathered to remember the Rev. James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a robbery early Saturday morning near the funeral home he owns on North Belleview Place in Indianapolis. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spoke during...
WISH-TV
FBI can’t recover data from Greenwood Park Mall shooter’s computer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI said Thursday the agency cannot recover any information from the laptop computer found in the home of the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The laptop was severely damaged. Police found it inside an oven that had been turned on along with a can of butane.
WISH-TV
Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
WISH-TV
Teams compete in Plane Pull Challenge for special need Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Indianapolis International Airport. Jeff Mohler, CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, said this is their largest single-day fundraiser. “The unique fundraising event offers for teams of up to 15 people the opportunity to compete...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with at least three people on board has crashed in northern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz.
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV
Drum Corps International World Championship returns to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Drum Corps International World Championship has returned to Indianapolis with 35 drum corps marching for first place as they take over Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. The preliminary round of 35 was Thursday, as bands started performing as early as 10 a.m., and as late...
WISH-TV
Sunshine, near- to below-normal temperatures ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isolated showers and storms moved through the area Thursday evening, but will move out later in the night. Clear conditions will return Friday, just in time for the weekend. TONIGHT: As showers and storms leave the area, we will settle into cooler and comfortable conditions. Temperatures...
WISH-TV
American Bombshell to perform at ‘Rock the Catbox’ event fundraising for Indy Neighborhood Cats Organization
My Old Kentucky Blog (MOKB) is presenting the “Rock the Catbox” concert benefiting the Indy Neighborhood Cats organization. It will feature four bands including American Bombshell, Silver Birds, Rok Hollywood and SaVvy. KJ, Pet Pals TV Kitty Correspondent, will be emceeing this event, and she joined us Thursday...
WISH-TV
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,
Aug.18 – Sept 2. A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: 5th Ave. Grill and Bar
Today’s Tasty Takeout is 5th Ave. Grill and Bar. Address: 423 Main Street Beech Grove, IN 46107. For more information, click here.
Comments / 0