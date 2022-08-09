ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special

Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
WWE
411mania.com

What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?

AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
WWE
411mania.com

NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
WWE
Person
Robbie Brookside
Person
Triple H
Person
William Regal
411mania.com

BT Sports Unlikely To Air AEW After Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with Warner Bros. Discovery likely to take over BT Sports in the UK, it’s unlikely they will air AEW on the network. WBD currently has a broadcast deal with AEW to air TV shows on TNT and TBS. They may be unable to do so on BT Sports due to WWE’s contract with them.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

Two UK Championship matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches for next week as the company seeks to crown a new champion after Ilja Dragunov vacated the title due to injury:. * NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Tyler Bate...
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE

The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT UK Experiencing Uneasiness Within the Brand

The WWE NXT UK brand is reportedly experiencing a lot of unease right now. According to the Wrestling Observer, the unease was caused by the cancellation of two sets of NXT UK TV tapings on August 9. The reason given was that soccer coverage requires the use of BT Sports Studios, where NXT UK is taped. Talent has, however, reacted somewhat negatively, with the idea that they could tape elsewhere and that stopping tapings is never a good sign.
WWE
411mania.com

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 08.11.22

NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Oliver Carter pinned Charlie Dempsey in 9:11 (***) Eliza Alexander pinned Thea Hail in 4:12 (**) Sam Gradwell pinned Teoman in 5:42 (**¾) NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Trent Seven pinned Wolfgang in 8:55 (***) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
WWE
411mania.com

Shayna Baszler Says Liv Morgan’s Fans ‘Know Nothing About Wrestling’

– During her appearance on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, SmackDown Women’s Championship No. 1 contender Shayna Baszler discussed Liv Morgan earning a controversial win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022, explaining how Liv Morgan tapped out first before the pinfall and also insulted Morgan’s fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
ComicBook

Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Didn't Have Time to run NXT, if Good or bad, 'That's on me'

The reimagining of NXT received a great deal of attention when it left the black and gold era and leaped into the era of NXT 2.0. The brighter colors, shifts in presentation and approach, and greater focus on bigger characters were divisive to say the least, and there have been a bevy of small changes and tweaks made to the show since the initial change. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard were taking a greater role in NXT's presentation, though Shawn Michaels would still be leading the show overall. In a new interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Michaels said that was actually not the case, and that McMahon and Pritchard didn't have the time to work on NXT TV.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Contracts Of Original AEW Talents, Including The Young Bucks and More

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update regarding AEW contracts, which have been subject to rumors in recent weeks. Most of the key talents in the company are said to be under “lengthy” deals. AEW originals, those signed when the company started, were signed to three-year deals with...
WWE

