The reimagining of NXT received a great deal of attention when it left the black and gold era and leaped into the era of NXT 2.0. The brighter colors, shifts in presentation and approach, and greater focus on bigger characters were divisive to say the least, and there have been a bevy of small changes and tweaks made to the show since the initial change. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard were taking a greater role in NXT's presentation, though Shawn Michaels would still be leading the show overall. In a new interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Michaels said that was actually not the case, and that McMahon and Pritchard didn't have the time to work on NXT TV.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO