Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
What Should Be the AEW All Out Main Event?
AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago has always been a hub for AEW, and even more so since the First Dance, which saw the return of CM Punk to professional wrestling. The main event of every AEW pay-per-view to date has been the AEW...
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
NWA Powerrr Results: Trevor Murdoch Battles Pope, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw a non-title match between Trevor Murdoch and Pope, plus more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:. * Tables Match: Mike Knox def. De’Vin Graves. * Ricky Morton def. Wrecking Ball Legursky.
BT Sports Unlikely To Air AEW After Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with Warner Bros. Discovery likely to take over BT Sports in the UK, it’s unlikely they will air AEW on the network. WBD currently has a broadcast deal with AEW to air TV shows on TNT and TBS. They may be unable to do so on BT Sports due to WWE’s contract with them.
WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game. – In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work. He...
Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
Two UK Championship matches are official for next week’s episode of NXT UK. WWE has announced the following matches for next week as the company seeks to crown a new champion after Ilja Dragunov vacated the title due to injury:. * NXT UK Championship First Round Match: Tyler Bate...
Erick Rowan Isn’t Interested In Being The Leader of the Dark Order, Would Go Back To WWE If Asked
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Wrestlingnews.co), Erick Rowan said that he would never want to be the leader of the Dark Order faction in AEW. He also spoke about the possibility of going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On a short film he starred in: “There’s a short...
Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
WWE NXT UK Experiencing Uneasiness Within the Brand
The WWE NXT UK brand is reportedly experiencing a lot of unease right now. According to the Wrestling Observer, the unease was caused by the cancellation of two sets of NXT UK TV tapings on August 9. The reason given was that soccer coverage requires the use of BT Sports Studios, where NXT UK is taped. Talent has, however, reacted somewhat negatively, with the idea that they could tape elsewhere and that stopping tapings is never a good sign.
Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 08.11.22
NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Oliver Carter pinned Charlie Dempsey in 9:11 (***) Eliza Alexander pinned Thea Hail in 4:12 (**) Sam Gradwell pinned Teoman in 5:42 (**¾) NXT UK Championship Tournament First Round: Trent Seven pinned Wolfgang in 8:55 (***) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
AEW News: Control Center Previews Quake at the Lake, Stars Attend MLS Skills Challenge, More Dark Highlights
– AEW released a new edition of Control Center to preview tonight’s Quake at the Lake edition of Dynamite:. – AEW stars Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy, Serena Deeb, and Anthony Ogogo attended the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge this week. You can check out some photos below:. – AEW released...
Update On Plan For The AEW Trios Titles and Future Plans For The Young Bucks
It was reported last month that AEW had been planning a major angle for the Young Bucks, which was believed to be the Trios title tournament. This reportedly led to a change to a rumored match between the Bucks and FTR for the AEW, AAA, ROH and IGWP tag team titles.
Shayna Baszler Says Liv Morgan’s Fans ‘Know Nothing About Wrestling’
– During her appearance on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, SmackDown Women’s Championship No. 1 contender Shayna Baszler discussed Liv Morgan earning a controversial win over Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022, explaining how Liv Morgan tapped out first before the pinfall and also insulted Morgan’s fans. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE News: Pre-Sale Codes For Wrestlemania 39 Now Available, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Release Dates For Upcoming WWE DVDs
– The pre-sale for Wrestlemania 39 has officially started with several codes available online. You can use the codes UNIVERSE, PEACOCK, and SOFIMANIA at Ticketmaster. The event happens at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2, 2023. – WWE will release Money in the Bank on DVD on August...
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Didn't Have Time to run NXT, if Good or bad, 'That's on me'
The reimagining of NXT received a great deal of attention when it left the black and gold era and leaped into the era of NXT 2.0. The brighter colors, shifts in presentation and approach, and greater focus on bigger characters were divisive to say the least, and there have been a bevy of small changes and tweaks made to the show since the initial change. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard were taking a greater role in NXT's presentation, though Shawn Michaels would still be leading the show overall. In a new interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Michaels said that was actually not the case, and that McMahon and Pritchard didn't have the time to work on NXT TV.
Update On Contracts Of Original AEW Talents, Including The Young Bucks and More
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update regarding AEW contracts, which have been subject to rumors in recent weeks. Most of the key talents in the company are said to be under “lengthy” deals. AEW originals, those signed when the company started, were signed to three-year deals with...
WWE Wrestlemania Launch Party Results: Street Profits, Theory and Others In Action
WWE held their Wrestlemania 39 launch party last night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, which streamed on Youtube. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Gabriel Iglesias was the special guest host. Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and Bianca Belair welcomed everyone. * Becky Lynch and Snoop Dogg greeted the...
