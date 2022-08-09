Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO