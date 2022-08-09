Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka
A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds
PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
kymkemp.com
An Ambulance is Responding to the Site of a Two-Vehicle Collision on E Street in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a two-vehicle collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. on August 11th. Fire personnel and City Ambulance have been requested to the cross of Grotto and E streets in Eureka. The driver of one of the vehicles is reported to possibly be unresponsive. The vehicles may be blocking...
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
krcrtv.com
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Local Tattoo Artist in Horrible Motorcycle Crash; Friends Raising Funds
The Six Rivers National Forest has closed the Lower Trinity Ranger District, which is basically everything in the Willow Creek area south and just east of the Square. See a detailed map here. Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), and to provide for...
kymkemp.com
TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency
On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
[Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers] Major Injury Head-on Collision on Highway 101 Near Cooks Valley
This post contains of video of the accident that may be disturbing to some viewers. A head-on collision just occurred around 3:15 p.m. on August 9th just north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line near the Patriot gas station in Cooks Valley. The accident involved a white Chevy Silverado pickup and...
kymkemp.com
Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
This Friday, August 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt, and the Red Cross will host a free food distribution at the Trinity Valley School to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. This time is subject to change based on fire conditions, Food for People will continue to update if anything changes due to unsafe conditions.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
kymkemp.com
Two Redding Teens Arrested After Allegedly Wielding a Gun During Robbery at Ray’s Food Place
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place...
krcrtv.com
Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
kymkemp.com
Burnt Ranch Area Severely Impacted by Hazardous Smoke from the SRLC
Residents near the Hoopa and Willow Creek areas are experiencing hazardous air quality due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires. According to the air quality maps from the Purple Air website the Burnt Ranch area is being the most impacted by the smoke. As of 2:23 p.m. on August...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested in Eureka For Multiple ‘Unprovoked’ Assaults, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 8, 2022, at about 10:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Little Fairfield Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
