Myers Flat, CA

kymkemp.com

A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka

A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds

PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency

On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
LEWISTON, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex

This Friday, August 12th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt, and the Red Cross will host a free food distribution at the Trinity Valley School to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. This time is subject to change based on fire conditions, Food for People will continue to update if anything changes due to unsafe conditions.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Small Fire Set Outside McKinleyville Business Leads to Arson Arrest

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago

FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Arrested in Eureka For Multiple ‘Unprovoked’ Assaults, Says HCSO

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 8, 2022, at about 10:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Little Fairfield Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area

Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

