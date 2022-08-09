Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
Disney Plus and Hulu both get big price hikes as new Disney Plus ad tier gets launch date
The cheaper Disney Plus ad tier is coming soon, but you won’t like the new price structure for Disney’s various subscription options. Disney on Thursday announced big price hikes for various ad-free subscription tiers while revealing the release date for the ad-supported Disney Plus version. The good news...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
New Hulu Prices Revealed for Both Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Content
As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.
CNET
Most Netflix Subscribers Reportedly Haven't Tried Its Video Games
Netflix plans to expand the catalog of mobile games it launched in November, but few Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing along. Netflix has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users and plans to up its offering to 50 games by the end of the year, according to a CNBC. So far, less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are reportedly playing those games on the streaming service on a daily basis. Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million players each day, reported CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia.
Why ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and More Classic Shows Aren’t Streaming on Major Platforms
Generations of classic TV viewers grow up with a steady diet of shows like The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver. With the huge growth of streaming platforms, you can still see some of your favorite shows there. But you will not find some of them available. As quickly as you can say “Sorry about that, Chief,” you will not see Get Smart available. The same goes, sadly, for The Golden Girls. What in the world is going on here?
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Theme to Have Slight Changes for Each Episode
Any Star Wars fan can tell you how important the music is to any adventure, rivaling the impact of any performance or conversation or visual effect, which is why Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy enlisted Nicholas Britell to craft the theme for the new series. Not only did Britell deliver a main theme, but Gilroy confirmed that the theme will have slight variations with each episode, with Season 1 confirmed to feature 12 variations of the main theme. How drastic these tweaks will be from one episode to the next is yet to be revealed, though these variations will surely result in audiences paying quite close attention to those opening sequences. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Disney+ Soars, Netflix Sinks: Here’s How Many Subscribers 10 Key Streamers Have Now
Disney really is the happiest place on Earth this quarter, when the company’s core streaming service added more than 14 million subscribers from April to June 2022. Its key competition in the streaming wars, Netflix, went the other direction during the three-month period. Netflix followed up its shocking Q1 loss of 200,000 paid global subscribers with a decline of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. Despite losing nearly five times as many global paid subscribers in the second quarter as it did in the first, Netflix’s Q2 results w reflected a net positive: Netflix forecast losing twice as many. Subscriber counts from other...
Digital Trends
With Stranger Things and Squid Game, Netflix proves it’s better at making great TV shows than movies
Netflix received a whopping 105 nominations at this year’s Emmys, driven by hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark. While it’s a decline from last year’s 129, Netflix still secured the second-most nominations out of any network or streamer, with only HBO beating it thanks to juggernauts like Succession and The White Lotus.
Disney Earnings Preview: Disney+ Steaming Growth In Focus After Netflix Stumble
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report shares edged higher Wednesday ahead of the media and entertainment giant's third quarter earnings after the closing of trading, with investors focused on subscriber gains in its signature Disney+ steaming division. Analysts are looking for a big jump in the...
Disney Stock Soars As Streaming Total Tops Netflix, Price Hikes Unveiled For Disney+ and Hulu
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report shares surged higher Thursday after the media and entertainment group blasted Street earnings forecasts, unveiled new pricing structures for its direct-to-consumer platforms and overtook Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report as the world's biggest streaming service. The group clipped...
Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles
The Disney+ streaming service saw its number of paying subscribers leap beyond expectations in the last quarter, as rival Netflix's client count ebbed, results showed Wednesday. The overall number of subscribers to Disney streaming services topped those of Netflix for the first time.
ComicBook
Under Wraps 2 Gets Trailer and Disney Premiere Date
Back in the '90s, the Disney Channel delivered audiences a number of Disney Channel Original Movies, many of which would go on to earn passionate followings, with one staple of the Halloween season being 1997's Under Wraps. More than two decades later, the film earned a remake, which was unveiled last year, and that remake is now getting a sequel with Under Wraps 2, which just earned a trailer. Check out the trailer for Under Wraps 2 below before it premieres on Disney Channel on September 25th and landing on Disney+ shortly after its premiere.
Comments / 0