Petal 1 Visa credit card review: Earn up to 10% cash back at select merchants, and you don't need a credit history to qualify

The 10 best credit cards of August 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
This Big Change Is Coming to Credit Reports -- Check Yours Soon
It's actually a positive one.
Motley Fool
Should You Open a Credit Card With Your Bank? Probably Not
Before opening a credit card with your bank, decide if it's the right card for you. Many banks promote their products and services to existing customers. It would be easy to open a credit card through your bank, but it may not be a good move. Depending on your financial...
Exact date Americans need to apply for brand new direct payment worth up to $750 in order to get the cash by October
THE exact deadline to apply for a brand new direct payment worth up to $750 has been revealed. In an attempt to extend the child tax credit benefits needed by so many families amid soaring inflation, several states, including Rhode Island, are already offering their own child tax credit programs.
CNET
Denied a Loan Because of Equifax's Credit Report Error? Here's How to Find Out
Credit monitoring company Equifax recorded inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers and sent them to lenders between mid-March and early April. Some scores were incorrectly increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny loan applications.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Out Checks in August
There are no plans to send out a round of federal stimulus checks. Some states, however, are sharing excess funds with residents this month. For months on end, U.S. consumers have been struggling to keep with their living costs in the wake of soaring inflation. Many people have, in fact, resorted to racking up credit card debt just to cover their basic expenses, while others have had to dip deeply into their savings accounts.
FOXBusiness
4 types of bad credit loans to avoid
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Getting...
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more...
CNET
An Equifax Error Led to Millions of Inaccurate Credit Scores. Here's How to Find Out if You Were Affected
Between mid-March and early April, credit-monitoring agency Equifax sent lenders inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers. Some scores were increased or decreased by more than 20 points, affecting interest rates lenders offered and, in some cases, prompting them to deny applications altogether. The error was due to a...
Washington Examiner
Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers
In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
From travel rewards to balance transfers, here are our favorite Citi credit cards
Whether your goal is to earn rewards for that next big trip, put some cash back in your pocket or help yourself get out of debt, there's likely a credit card for your specific needs within Citi's card portfolio.
US News and World Report
How to Get a Credit Limit Increase With an Apple Card
Some of the links on this site contain offers from our partners. Apple launched its first credit card in August 2019, and as of early 2022 the Apple Card had an estimated 6.7 million users, according to Cornerstone Advisors. Whether you applied for the card to enjoy the cash back benefits, the privacy or the special financing on Apple products, you might be wondering if it's possible to get an increase to your credit limit.
Here’s How Often You Can Apply for a Credit Card
A credit card can make your life easy. It allows you to make a purchase that can’t wait when cash isn’t readily accessible. For some people, a single credit card might not be enough, which leads to the question of how often you should apply for a new credit card.
Business Insider
Fig personal loans review: Qualify without a credit check, but you'll pay a high interest rate
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fig personal loans. Fig personal loans.
Business Insider
I saw the future of cashless payments— and it's expensive
Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Imagine an alternate version of 2022. Flying cars zoom overhead. Robot dogs top the food chain. You tap a wristband on a tablet and seamlessly pay for a meal. While all these images sound straight out of a Rick and Morty episode, that wristband actually exists. I used it when I attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago — and it felt like I was getting a glimpse into the future of cashless payments.
marketplace.org
Banks are preparing for more loans to go bad as interest rates rise
Consumers have been steadily taking on more debt throughout the pandemic — that’s down to strong spending and higher prices. But as interest rates rise, many lenders are keeping an eye on whether consumers can pay it back. Even though rates have been climbing, there’s still a lot...
Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise
As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
money.com
Homeowners Are Increasingly Turning to HELOCs for Extra Cash
Last month, Dennis Shirshikov and his wife, Natalie, decided they needed to renovate the kitchen, siding and roof of their house in Greene, New York. Then they started crunching numbers on how to afford it. "Our home was built in 1851, so there's always something to update," says Dennis Shirshikov,...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire: 'Don't buy a home—unless you can afford to waste money'
I love investing in real estate, and it's a major reason why I was able to become a self-made millionaire. But I've learned that buying a single-family home to live in isn't always a great investment. I realized this in 2003, when I was a newlywed with a newborn, and...
