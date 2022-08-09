Petal 1 Visa credit card review: Earn up to 10% cash back at select merchants, and you don't need a credit history to qualify

Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a biweekly newsletter that connects you with the stories, strategies, and tips you need to be better with money. Imagine an alternate version of 2022. Flying cars zoom overhead. Robot dogs top the food chain. You tap a wristband on a tablet and seamlessly pay for a meal. While all these images sound straight out of a Rick and Morty episode, that wristband actually exists. I used it when I attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago — and it felt like I was getting a glimpse into the future of cashless payments.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO