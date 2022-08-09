Read full article on original website
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
‘Thunderbolts’ Prediction: Which Reformed Villains Are Most Likely to Appear in the Marvel Film?
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Best Marvel supervillains
We rank the ultimate top 10 best Marvel supervillains ever to appear in comic books
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The 2022 Saturn Awards announced its full list of nominees on Friday, with The Batman, along with the Star Wars and Marvel franchises all scoring a large pile of nods. The list was announced via Deadline for the upcoming show, which honors the best Hollywood genre...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
IGN
Black Adam Director Explains Why Dwayne Johnson's Titular Character Is the DC Universe's 'Dirty Harry'
Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra has compared Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero to Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry, underscoring how his character differs from other DC superheroes. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Collet-Serra explained how Black Adam - whose real name is Teth-Adam - is built differently from other DC...
ComicBook
Batman Beyond's New Costume Revealed
The upcoming, sixth issue of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year will introduce a new costume for Terry McGinnis -- one that combines elements of the classic Batman Beyond suit with those of Nightwing and Batman. DC shared a look at the cover, which provides a walkaround of the costume's design, on DC Nation today. This is not the first new look for Terry, who seems to constantly revert to his TV series status quo at the end of a volume of his comic, but who has been featured in something like 100 issues of different series since DC started constantly rebooting their continuity ten years or so ago.
'Secret Headquarters' reveals a too-familiar teen twist on the superhero formula
The occasional head-scratching over why movies get sent directly to streaming isn't an issue with "Secret Headquarters," a spin on superheroes that tilts a lot closer to Disney Channel territory than Marvel. The real surprise is that the film was ever earmarked for a theatrical release before cooler heads prevailed, prompting it to land, unspectacularly, on Paramount+.
epicstream.com
Marvel's Blade Reboot Adds Acclaimed Black Panther Costume Designer
If you've seen Black Panther, you'd definitely notice how amazing their wardrobe is and you could expect the same for the upcoming Blade reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the film just added the acclaimed costume designer of the former. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. Marvel's Blade Reboot...
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Still Hasn't Been Greenlit by Warner Bros.
The Batman 2 has not yet been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. As details of big changes to the DC Films franchise under the new Warner Bros. Discovery merger continue to shake out, it looks like The Batman sequel isn't as sure of a thing as when The Batman 2 was first announced publicly during DC/WB's panel at CinemaCon 2022. In the latest report from Variety, we're now hearing that "Writer-director Matt Reeves is on track for a sequel with star Robert Pattinson, but the project remains in development and does not yet have a greenlight – any future film is years away."
IGN
Idris Elba Wants His Suicide Squad Character to Fight Superman Onscreen
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has revealed that he would like to return to the DCEU as Bloodsport to see his character go up against Superman. The Suicide Squad's writer and director James Gunn considered Elba for a few different DC Comics characters before eventually settling on Bloodsport, an obscure 1980s comic book character best known for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. The Suicide Squad touched on this backstory, but Elba told Variety that he would like to explore their history further onscreen.
DC Comics’ Biggest Box Office Hits Have Wildly Changed Things
While 'The Joker' and 'The Batman' are standout hits, the DCEU has produced a few notable flops. What does that mean for DC Comics movies going forward?
‘I Am Groot’: Do the Marvel Shorts Tie Into the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Movies?
'I Am Groot' has made its debut on Disney+, but do the new shorts tie into 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and should fans watch them before Vol. 3?
CNET
Marvel's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Trailers, Cast and Everything You Need to Know
"Being a superhero is for billionaires and narcissists... and adult orphans, for some reason." Yes, Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is clearly going to have some fun with the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday, Aug. 18. Here's everything we know about the show and...
