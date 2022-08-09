Read full article on original website
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
New Britain Herald
After failing to be endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, Newington registrar of voters decides to petition for spot on ballot
NEWINGTON – After not being endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee this year, longtime Registrar of Voters Marie Fox has decided to petition for a spot on the Nov. ballot. Fox, who has served as the Town’s Democratic Registrar for over 30 years, will be kicking off her campaign...
Town of Guilford prepares for primary election and potential problems that could arise
GUILFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s primary election in Connecticut has taken many weeks of preparation for towns across the state. In Guilford, the town registrar of voters has faced polling site issues and COVID-19 ahead of the election and is watching out for potential problems once voting starts at six in the morning. They have five polling locations throughout the town.
McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
Register Citizen
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Connecticut bus driver shortage likely to impact another school year
WATERBURY, Conn. — Students across Connecticut are absorbing the final days of summer as the classroom bell will ring in a matter of weeks. Many school districts are beginning to post their bus routes for the upcoming school year while many more are still trying to work around a shortage of drivers.
NHPS Turns Out Of State For Cleaning Schools
The Board of Education voted to hire a new cleaning contractor for its schools this coming year, ditching a local Black-owned firm in favor of a Massachusetts-based company. That vote took place at the board’s regular biweekly meeting, held Monday night on Zoom. The board voted 6 – 1 in favor...
Connecticut school supplies more expensive amid inflation
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more this year compared to 2019, said the National Retail Federation (NRF) on average. NRF anticipates families will spend an average of $864, in total, on school items at a time when money is already tight. “Groceries are...
Eyewitness News
Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse
Rachel’s Challenge approved at Killingly schools, parents continue fight for mental health center. Parents and students at Killingly High School are continuing their fight for a mental health center. Updated: 7 hours ago. CT Widow speaks out about PACT Act. Updated: 12 hours ago. Essential worker bonus website launch...
Madison public schools set to hire armed security guards
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Madison public schools have announced their intentions to hire new armed security guards as a safety precaution going into the 2022-2023 school year. Officials stated that over the summer, the District has been investigating ways to improve school security and safety. Some minor improvements included adding new cameras to buildings, improving […]
New brew in Bethel supports Ukrainian relief
BETHEL, Conn. — All of the beer cans are festive and decorative at Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery in Bethel. But recently, one variety stands out – not just for its appearance and flavor but for the message behind it. Four-year-old Broken Symmetry has introduced what they call Allegiance...
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket
The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:. Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing...
Enfield police continue to investigate homicide on town green
ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall. 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green. "Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner....
Eyewitness News
New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal promoted the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Residents speak out on winery permit modifications
COVENTRY — The Planning and Zoning Commission heard from neighbors of the Cassidy Hill Winery and members of the community at large in regards to proposed modifications of the winery’s permit during a public hearing on Monday. Winery owners Bob and Carol Chipkin were represented by their attorney,...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
