Middletown, CT

WTNH

McGee wins Democratic primary race for 116th House District seat

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Treneé McGee won the Democratic primary for the 116th House District as she seeks to keep her seat this coming November. Abortion rights, West Haven’s poor finances, and a scandal over COVID-19 money loomed over the primary race. McGee, 28, who won a special election after the former […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Middletown, CT
Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
Middletown, CT
Government
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
New Haven Independent

NHPS Turns Out Of State For Cleaning Schools

The Board of Education voted to hire a new cleaning contractor for its schools this coming year, ditching a local Black-owned firm in favor of a Massachusetts-based company. That vote took place at the board’s regular biweekly meeting, held Monday night on Zoom. The board voted 6 – 1 in favor...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut school supplies more expensive amid inflation

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more this year compared to 2019, said the National Retail Federation (NRF) on average. NRF anticipates families will spend an average of $864, in total, on school items at a time when money is already tight. “Groceries are...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse

Rachel’s Challenge approved at Killingly schools, parents continue fight for mental health center. Parents and students at Killingly High School are continuing their fight for a mental health center. Updated: 7 hours ago. CT Widow speaks out about PACT Act. Updated: 12 hours ago. Essential worker bonus website launch...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Madison public schools set to hire armed security guards

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Madison public schools have announced their intentions to hire new armed security guards as a safety precaution going into the 2022-2023 school year. Officials stated that over the summer, the District has been investigating ways to improve school security and safety. Some minor improvements included adding new cameras to buildings, improving […]
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

New brew in Bethel supports Ukrainian relief

BETHEL, Conn. — All of the beer cans are festive and decorative at Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery in Bethel. But recently, one variety stands out – not just for its appearance and flavor but for the message behind it. Four-year-old Broken Symmetry has introduced what they call Allegiance...
BETHEL, CT
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Enfield police continue to investigate homicide on town green

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall. 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green. "Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner....
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police, CT senator urge drivers to slow down, move over

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is getting on board with a resolution to get drivers to slow down and move over. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal promoted the senator’s “Slow Down, Move Over Resolution” during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Residents speak out on winery permit modifications

COVENTRY — The Planning and Zoning Commission heard from neighbors of the Cassidy Hill Winery and members of the community at large in regards to proposed modifications of the winery’s permit during a public hearing on Monday. Winery owners Bob and Carol Chipkin were represented by their attorney,...
COVENTRY, CT
FOX 61

A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer

A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
