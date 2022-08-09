Semi-truck driver hospitalized after hydroplaning into trees

A semi-truck driver was trauma alerted to the hospital after hydroplaning and crashing into trees near the intersection of Del Prado and Averill Blvd.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Tuesday afternoon, the driver was in a work truck pulling a trailer behind when the vehicle hydroplaned into the trees.

The driver was sent to Florida Gulf Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The roadway was reopened following cleanup of spilled diesel fuel.

FOX 4