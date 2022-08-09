ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Pima County to hold Water Safety Expo

By Anne Simmons
 2 days ago
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.

The event, which will feature fire trucks, safety information and giveaways, will coincide with Drowning Impact Awareness Month.

According to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, drowning was the cause of 12 accidental deaths in 2021.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon.

Manzanita Pool is located at 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

