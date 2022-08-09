Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Commissioner Indicted On Indecent Liberties Charge
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell of Princeton has been indicted by a Johnston County Grand Jury. Court records obtained by The Johnston County Report indicate Braswell was named in a True Bill of Indictment on August 1, 2022 on a single count of felony indecent liberties with a child.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week. McRoy’s employment was terminated Aug. 3, two days after she was put on unpaid administrative leave for “failure in...
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department up to 15% vacancy, resignations outpacing retirements
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Recruiting and keeping employees has been a challenge across industries. From the service industry to education to emergency responders, employers are trying to pin down how to sustain an adequate workforce. Like almost every other municipality, Raleigh is facing a loss of officer to either...
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threat against employees
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a person threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Deputies said they are continuing to search for the person who made the threat.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
neusenews.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance
Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
WRAL
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
cbs17
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
cbs17
Fraud charge for Apex man accused of filing fake Rolex receipt in insurance claim
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of submitting a phony receipt for a Rolex watch in his renter’s insurance claim, investigators say. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday said Alexander Terrell Kirby, 29, faces felony charges of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
WRAL
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
