Kenly, NC

Johnston County Commissioner Indicted On Indecent Liberties Charge

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell of Princeton has been indicted by a Johnston County Grand Jury. Court records obtained by The Johnston County Report indicate Braswell was named in a True Bill of Indictment on August 1, 2022 on a single count of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway

CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week. McRoy’s employment was terminated Aug. 3, two days after she was put on unpaid administrative leave for “failure in...
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threat against employees

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a person threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Deputies said they are continuing to search for the person who made the threat.
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
Greene County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance

Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are searching for a lone burglary suspect who forced his way into a Smithfield business. At 5:24am on June 21, 2022, officers responded to the Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive to a breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, police discovered the front...
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — People packed Kenly Town Hall for Monday night’s council meeting, after nearly one week without a staffed police department. A new interim town clerk was sworn in, but there still isn’t a single police officer on the force. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
Fraud charge for Apex man accused of filing fake Rolex receipt in insurance claim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man is accused of submitting a phony receipt for a Rolex watch in his renter’s insurance claim, investigators say. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Thursday said Alexander Terrell Kirby, 29, faces felony charges of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Kenly council holds first public meeting since police force resigned. A packed house inside the Kenly council chambers Monday. Dozens of residents were on edge...
