Sioux Falls, SD

104.5 KDAT

Iowa High School Golfer Loses Clubs, Still Places Second

*Above is a stock photo and not the stolen golf clubs mentioned in this story. If your goal is to succeed in a sport and maybe do it professionally someday, you take your game and gear a little bit more seriously than if you're just hitting the links for fun. Someone like Tiger Woods can afford to just get new clubs, and it's also more likely his would somehow miraculously turn back up after a period of time. For a high school kid working towards his future, it was necessary to make a backup plan when his clubs turned up missing. It's amazing how well he still did under the circumstances.
KELOLAND

Pierre football builds annual tradition at Downstream Campgrounds

The Pierre Governors are chasing state history this year, looking to become the 2nd team ever to win 6 straight State Football titles. While talent has certainly played its role during this run, another key part to the Govs' dominance is a tradition that started 6 years ago and has very little to do with football itself.
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Discovering essence of Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On Wednesday afternoon, I walked into Ric's Barber Shop, looking for a haircut. In eastern Iowa to cover the MLB Field of Dreams Game (7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX and the FOX Sports app), I've actually been staying a half-hour away in the larger city of Dubuque. But I wanted to see what Dyersville — the town plastered across every piece of Field of Dreams merch I'd ever seen, the town forever etched into the minds of so many baseball fans — is really like.
