Effective: 2022-08-12 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 911 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ludlow and Amboy. This includes the following highways National Trails Highway Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 40 and 70. As of 0900 PM PDT, 1.38 inches of precipitation had fallen in under two hours in Ludlow, CA. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO