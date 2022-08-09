Read full article on original website
Obituary: Edward J. Schlafley
Edward J. Schlafley, age 99, of Manistee, passed away Sunday July 31, 2022, at Maple Ridge Manor in Manistee. He was born on December 25, 1922, the son of the late Edward and Eva (Sanders) Schlafley. His wife, Eleanor Fern Schlafley, age 99, passed away on Tuesday August 2, 2022,...
Obituary: Ardea “Dee” Gibson
Ardea “Dee” Gibson, age 87, passed away July 24, 2022 at MidMichigan Health Hospital in Midland, Michigan. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Dee enjoyed socializing (she loved people), knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and occasionally “donating” to Casino!. Dee was united in marriage to Jerry...
Obituary: Freeda J. Brownridge
Freeda J. Brownridge, a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt Pleasant, MI on July 27, 2022. She heard Jesus call her name and took his hand and entered Heaven into the arms of Jesus and was home at last.
Obituary: Jill Lynne Hochstetler
Jill Lynne Hochstetler-age 79 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. Jill was born to parents Charles Phillip and Alice Louise (Gee) Hochstetler in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on June 28, 1943. Jill has been a lifelong resident of Farwell and retired from Farwell Community Schools where she worked in food service. Jill was always very community minded could always be counted on to participate in events for the Farwell Labor Day Committee, the Farwell Chamber of Commerce, Farwell United Methodist Church, and the Farwell Historical Museum. Many will remember her in her chicken suit parading for the Farwell United Methodist Church’s Chicken barbeque during Labor Day weekend. Jill loved her Red Hat Society of which she was an active member and danced with them often at special events. Jill is survived by a brother, Phillip Louis Hochstetler of Farwell, two sisters: Alice Mary Crocker and husband Von of Belding, Patricia Ann Gingery of Farwell, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the Farwell United Methodist at 11AM. Pastor Ray Francis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Farwell United Methodist Church in Jill’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memories and condolences to Jill’s family can be shared online at www.campbell-fh.com.
Obituary: Genevieve Catherine Moser
Genevieve “Jennie” Catherine Moser, age 100 of Clare, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. Jennie was born the daughter of the late John and Zophia (Planka) Lyson on May 17, 1922 in Detroit. If any of you knew Jennie, she was...
Obituary: Charlotte Ruth Warner
Charlotte Ruth Warner, 78, of Clare, passed away on July 21, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland with her family by her side. Charlotte was born February 18, 1944, in Gladwin, MI, to Paul and Julia (Iutzi) Huber. She married Gerald L. Warner on February 1, 1964, in Harrison, and they made a home in rural Clare.
Obituary: Paula Harvey
Paula Harvey, 60, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw. She was born on December 3, 1961, the daughter of Amos and Helen Emert in Utica. She was united in marriage to Bruce Harvey on June 27, 1998, in Clare. He preceded her in death in 2021. She loved and cared for her family dearly.
Postcard from the Pines: Do you have an Old Fashioned Hangover?
Many Marionites are all in the same boat this week. They are suffering the after effects of Old Fashioned Days. In short, they have a good old-fashioned, Old Fashioned hangover. It comes from the anticipation, preparation and realization of our own yearly homecoming event. This happens most often to those involved with the planning and realization of said celebration. And there are a lot of unseen and under-appreciated folks who put in countless hours, many of those throughout the year, to pull off our personal party. In short, it takes a village to put this thing together and pull it off successfully. Marion does it every year.
Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments
A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
Osceola gas prices inching downward
MARION – Gas prices in Osceola County are averaging slightly above $4 per gallon according to figures released on Thursday by Triple A. While the national average is $3.99 per gallon as of Thursday, Michigan’s average is at $3.959. Osceola County is at $4.012, which is among the...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: August arrives…now summer is winding down again
Hard to believe that the summer season is two-thirds over already. The Clare County Fair is over for another year. A really great turn out when we were there on Monday evening, loads of great rides but a really sad thing that happened when, just after we left, Mounted Deputy Nicolle Shuff died of a head injury when her horse fell while responding to an emergency call on the fairgrounds. She was a very nice young person who helped us out just a few moments before when we temporarily “lost” our great granddaughter in the mob of people who were there. Seems she was always helping others.
CCTC, senior millage renewals approved
On the Clare County level, voters went to decide if they would approve millage renewals for the Senior Services Millage, a 0.27 mil request. The millage request was approved by a vote of 4,904 to 1,599. The millage helps Senior Services to continue to provide In- Home Services and Congregate...
Marion contemplates how to spend ARPA funds
MARION – The Marion Village Council, at its monthly meeting earlier in August, had discussion on how to spend the $49,977.46 in ARPA funds. Among the discussions was something to plow the sidewalks with. The village will check what other municipalities use and get some prices to bring back to the next meeting.
Missaukee voters make their decisions
MCBAIN – Missaukee County voters went for Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat) and Tudor Dixon (Republican) in Tuesday’s primary election. Whitmer was running unopposed. Dixon was running against five other GOP opponents. Jack Bergman (Republican) and Bob Lorinser (Democrat) are the Congressional first district nominees while Michele Hoitenga (Republican) and...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: Munch, munch, munch – It’s summertime
Its summer in mid-Michigan: fair and festival time in and around Clare County and you know what that means. I’m afraid to step on the scales lately because I’m just about positive it would be a disaster…. They say people gain the most weight in the winter months.
Missaukee budget shows revenues $80k above expenses
LAKE CITY – Administrator Liz Vogel reviewed the fiscal year proposed budget for 2022-23 at the Missaukee County finance committee meeting last week. She also presented third quarter budget amendments for fiscal year 2022 and said the net change to the general fund is revenues exceeding expenditures in the amount of $80,600.07.
