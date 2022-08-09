Read full article on original website
Obituary: Ardea “Dee” Gibson
Ardea “Dee” Gibson, age 87, passed away July 24, 2022 at MidMichigan Health Hospital in Midland, Michigan. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Dee enjoyed socializing (she loved people), knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and occasionally “donating” to Casino!. Dee was united in marriage to Jerry...
Obituary: Larry Bruce Colberg
Larry Bruce Colberg, or Marion Michigan passed away September 22, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Travers City after a battle with heart disease. Larry was born on October 30, 1947 to Fred and Beulah (Holland) Colberg in Evart, Michigan. Larry was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1965. Larry answered the call of duty, serving in the United States Army during Vietnam. Larry served from 1965 to 1968 as a radio operator and a medic for the majority of his tour of duty. During his tour of duty, Larry received accommodations for his “ability to make quick, accurate, and error free decisions, as a radio operator, that saved the lives of Allied personnel as well as Vietnamese citizens” during an attack on Saigon by the Viet Cong. Larry went on to receive his Masters in Geology Degree from Central Michigan University. Post-graduation, Larry went to work in the oil fields in Wyoming as an oil exploration geologist. Several years later, Larry returned to family and friends in Marion, Michigan where he worked and later retired from Evart Products.
Obituary: Margie Emmons
On Monday, July 25, 2022, Margie Emmons, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Marion. Margie was born November 20, 1929 to William and Sarah (Flewelling) Lee in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated with the class of 1948, from Everett High School in Lansing and didn’t waste any time marrying the love of her life, Donald F. Emmons, on April 23rd, of that year. Margie and Donald built a life together, raising five children in Lansing, before moving to Evart in 1984, after Donald’s retirement.
Obituary: Freeda J. Brownridge
Freeda J. Brownridge, a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt Pleasant, MI on July 27, 2022. She heard Jesus call her name and took his hand and entered Heaven into the arms of Jesus and was home at last.
Obituary: Paula Harvey
Paula Harvey, 60, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw. She was born on December 3, 1961, the daughter of Amos and Helen Emert in Utica. She was united in marriage to Bruce Harvey on June 27, 1998, in Clare. He preceded her in death in 2021. She loved and cared for her family dearly.
Obituary: Nichole Marie Shuff
Nichole Marie Shuff – Age 33 of Farwell passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, four days after a tragic accident occurred while she was serving as a deputy with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. Nichole was born in Cadillac, MI on August 31, 1988 to parents Donald Paul and Melissa Marie (Crowder) Shuff. Nichole developed a love for horses in her early teen years. Her love of travel was sparked in college whilst living with Lotty, a friend’s elderly grandmother. Lotty shared many fantastic stories about her own extensive traveling experiences with Nichole, and gifted her an ivory elephant from one of her trips. From that point on, travel became a way of life for Nichole. She was incredibly independent and travelled alone to perform volunteer work in Honduras and Guatemala, and assisted in Pediatric Clinics, Women’s Health Clinics, and taught English in orphanages, schools and monasteries in India. In 2017, she moved to the United Kingdom, Scotland for a two-year residency at Hairmyres Hospital Orthopedic. There, in Glasgow, is where she met Dr. Octavian Balint. He shared her love of travel and her passion for helping others. Their shared passions took them around the world on inspiring adventures together. In December 2021, Octavian proposed to her on a romantic sailboat trip in Mexico. On June 22, 2022 in a beautiful private outdoor ceremony atop a mountain in Sedona, AZ, they were pronounced husband and wife. Nichole worked as an Orthopedic Physician’s Assistant for S.O.S. Sports Orthopedic Specialist in Mt. Pleasant, MI and volunteered locally with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. She had a genuine zest for life. She loved animals, enjoyed painting and travelled as much and as often as she was able. She made friends wherever she went through her genuine caring, kindness, and as all who had the privilege to know her can attest, her wonderfully contagious laughter.
Postcard from the Pines: Do you have an Old Fashioned Hangover?
Many Marionites are all in the same boat this week. They are suffering the after effects of Old Fashioned Days. In short, they have a good old-fashioned, Old Fashioned hangover. It comes from the anticipation, preparation and realization of our own yearly homecoming event. This happens most often to those involved with the planning and realization of said celebration. And there are a lot of unseen and under-appreciated folks who put in countless hours, many of those throughout the year, to pull off our personal party. In short, it takes a village to put this thing together and pull it off successfully. Marion does it every year.
Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments
A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: August arrives…now summer is winding down again
Hard to believe that the summer season is two-thirds over already. The Clare County Fair is over for another year. A really great turn out when we were there on Monday evening, loads of great rides but a really sad thing that happened when, just after we left, Mounted Deputy Nicolle Shuff died of a head injury when her horse fell while responding to an emergency call on the fairgrounds. She was a very nice young person who helped us out just a few moments before when we temporarily “lost” our great granddaughter in the mob of people who were there. Seems she was always helping others.
Osceola gas prices inching downward
MARION – Gas prices in Osceola County are averaging slightly above $4 per gallon according to figures released on Thursday by Triple A. While the national average is $3.99 per gallon as of Thursday, Michigan’s average is at $3.959. Osceola County is at $4.012, which is among the...
CCTC, senior millage renewals approved
On the Clare County level, voters went to decide if they would approve millage renewals for the Senior Services Millage, a 0.27 mil request. The millage request was approved by a vote of 4,904 to 1,599. The millage helps Senior Services to continue to provide In- Home Services and Congregate...
Marion contemplates how to spend ARPA funds
MARION – The Marion Village Council, at its monthly meeting earlier in August, had discussion on how to spend the $49,977.46 in ARPA funds. Among the discussions was something to plow the sidewalks with. The village will check what other municipalities use and get some prices to bring back to the next meeting.
Custer defeatsElkins in county commission race
MARION – James Custer defeated Roger Elkins in an Osceola County Board of Commissioners battle of two Evart Republican incumbents during the Tuesday primary. Custer faces no opposition in the November election. He won over Elkins 270-222. They faced each other in the same district for the first time...
Missaukee voters make their decisions
MCBAIN – Missaukee County voters went for Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat) and Tudor Dixon (Republican) in Tuesday’s primary election. Whitmer was running unopposed. Dixon was running against five other GOP opponents. Jack Bergman (Republican) and Bob Lorinser (Democrat) are the Congressional first district nominees while Michele Hoitenga (Republican) and...
Missaukee budget shows revenues $80k above expenses
LAKE CITY – Administrator Liz Vogel reviewed the fiscal year proposed budget for 2022-23 at the Missaukee County finance committee meeting last week. She also presented third quarter budget amendments for fiscal year 2022 and said the net change to the general fund is revenues exceeding expenditures in the amount of $80,600.07.
