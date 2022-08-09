Jill Lynne Hochstetler-age 79 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. Jill was born to parents Charles Phillip and Alice Louise (Gee) Hochstetler in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on June 28, 1943. Jill has been a lifelong resident of Farwell and retired from Farwell Community Schools where she worked in food service. Jill was always very community minded could always be counted on to participate in events for the Farwell Labor Day Committee, the Farwell Chamber of Commerce, Farwell United Methodist Church, and the Farwell Historical Museum. Many will remember her in her chicken suit parading for the Farwell United Methodist Church’s Chicken barbeque during Labor Day weekend. Jill loved her Red Hat Society of which she was an active member and danced with them often at special events. Jill is survived by a brother, Phillip Louis Hochstetler of Farwell, two sisters: Alice Mary Crocker and husband Von of Belding, Patricia Ann Gingery of Farwell, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the Farwell United Methodist at 11AM. Pastor Ray Francis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Farwell United Methodist Church in Jill’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memories and condolences to Jill’s family can be shared online at www.campbell-fh.com.

FARWELL, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO