Obituary: Jill Lynne Hochstetler
Jill Lynne Hochstetler-age 79 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. Jill was born to parents Charles Phillip and Alice Louise (Gee) Hochstetler in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on June 28, 1943. Jill has been a lifelong resident of Farwell and retired from Farwell Community Schools where she worked in food service. Jill was always very community minded could always be counted on to participate in events for the Farwell Labor Day Committee, the Farwell Chamber of Commerce, Farwell United Methodist Church, and the Farwell Historical Museum. Many will remember her in her chicken suit parading for the Farwell United Methodist Church’s Chicken barbeque during Labor Day weekend. Jill loved her Red Hat Society of which she was an active member and danced with them often at special events. Jill is survived by a brother, Phillip Louis Hochstetler of Farwell, two sisters: Alice Mary Crocker and husband Von of Belding, Patricia Ann Gingery of Farwell, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the Farwell United Methodist at 11AM. Pastor Ray Francis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Farwell United Methodist Church in Jill’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memories and condolences to Jill’s family can be shared online at www.campbell-fh.com.
Obituary: Freeda J. Brownridge
Freeda J. Brownridge, a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt Pleasant, MI on July 27, 2022. She heard Jesus call her name and took his hand and entered Heaven into the arms of Jesus and was home at last.
Obituary: Margie Emmons
On Monday, July 25, 2022, Margie Emmons, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Marion. Margie was born November 20, 1929 to William and Sarah (Flewelling) Lee in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated with the class of 1948, from Everett High School in Lansing and didn’t waste any time marrying the love of her life, Donald F. Emmons, on April 23rd, of that year. Margie and Donald built a life together, raising five children in Lansing, before moving to Evart in 1984, after Donald’s retirement.
Obituary: Larry Bruce Colberg
Larry Bruce Colberg, or Marion Michigan passed away September 22, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Travers City after a battle with heart disease. Larry was born on October 30, 1947 to Fred and Beulah (Holland) Colberg in Evart, Michigan. Larry was a graduate of Marion High School class of 1965. Larry answered the call of duty, serving in the United States Army during Vietnam. Larry served from 1965 to 1968 as a radio operator and a medic for the majority of his tour of duty. During his tour of duty, Larry received accommodations for his “ability to make quick, accurate, and error free decisions, as a radio operator, that saved the lives of Allied personnel as well as Vietnamese citizens” during an attack on Saigon by the Viet Cong. Larry went on to receive his Masters in Geology Degree from Central Michigan University. Post-graduation, Larry went to work in the oil fields in Wyoming as an oil exploration geologist. Several years later, Larry returned to family and friends in Marion, Michigan where he worked and later retired from Evart Products.
Obituary: Charlotte Ruth Warner
Charlotte Ruth Warner, 78, of Clare, passed away on July 21, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland with her family by her side. Charlotte was born February 18, 1944, in Gladwin, MI, to Paul and Julia (Iutzi) Huber. She married Gerald L. Warner on February 1, 1964, in Harrison, and they made a home in rural Clare.
Obituary: Paula Harvey
Paula Harvey, 60, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw. She was born on December 3, 1961, the daughter of Amos and Helen Emert in Utica. She was united in marriage to Bruce Harvey on June 27, 1998, in Clare. He preceded her in death in 2021. She loved and cared for her family dearly.
Obituary: Ardea “Dee” Gibson
Ardea “Dee” Gibson, age 87, passed away July 24, 2022 at MidMichigan Health Hospital in Midland, Michigan. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Dee enjoyed socializing (she loved people), knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and occasionally “donating” to Casino!. Dee was united in marriage to Jerry...
Obituary: Genevieve Catherine Moser
Genevieve “Jennie” Catherine Moser, age 100 of Clare, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. Jennie was born the daughter of the late John and Zophia (Planka) Lyson on May 17, 1922 in Detroit. If any of you knew Jennie, she was...
Postcard from the Pines: Do you have an Old Fashioned Hangover?
Many Marionites are all in the same boat this week. They are suffering the after effects of Old Fashioned Days. In short, they have a good old-fashioned, Old Fashioned hangover. It comes from the anticipation, preparation and realization of our own yearly homecoming event. This happens most often to those involved with the planning and realization of said celebration. And there are a lot of unseen and under-appreciated folks who put in countless hours, many of those throughout the year, to pull off our personal party. In short, it takes a village to put this thing together and pull it off successfully. Marion does it every year.
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments
A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida
On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
Marion contemplates how to spend ARPA funds
MARION – The Marion Village Council, at its monthly meeting earlier in August, had discussion on how to spend the $49,977.46 in ARPA funds. Among the discussions was something to plow the sidewalks with. The village will check what other municipalities use and get some prices to bring back to the next meeting.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: August arrives…now summer is winding down again
Hard to believe that the summer season is two-thirds over already. The Clare County Fair is over for another year. A really great turn out when we were there on Monday evening, loads of great rides but a really sad thing that happened when, just after we left, Mounted Deputy Nicolle Shuff died of a head injury when her horse fell while responding to an emergency call on the fairgrounds. She was a very nice young person who helped us out just a few moments before when we temporarily “lost” our great granddaughter in the mob of people who were there. Seems she was always helping others.
Osceola gas prices inching downward
MARION – Gas prices in Osceola County are averaging slightly above $4 per gallon according to figures released on Thursday by Triple A. While the national average is $3.99 per gallon as of Thursday, Michigan’s average is at $3.959. Osceola County is at $4.012, which is among the...
