Obituary: Edward J. Schlafley
Edward J. Schlafley, age 99, of Manistee, passed away Sunday July 31, 2022, at Maple Ridge Manor in Manistee. He was born on December 25, 1922, the son of the late Edward and Eva (Sanders) Schlafley. His wife, Eleanor Fern Schlafley, age 99, passed away on Tuesday August 2, 2022,...
Obituary: Jill Lynne Hochstetler
Jill Lynne Hochstetler-age 79 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. Jill was born to parents Charles Phillip and Alice Louise (Gee) Hochstetler in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on June 28, 1943. Jill has been a lifelong resident of Farwell and retired from Farwell Community Schools where she worked in food service. Jill was always very community minded could always be counted on to participate in events for the Farwell Labor Day Committee, the Farwell Chamber of Commerce, Farwell United Methodist Church, and the Farwell Historical Museum. Many will remember her in her chicken suit parading for the Farwell United Methodist Church’s Chicken barbeque during Labor Day weekend. Jill loved her Red Hat Society of which she was an active member and danced with them often at special events. Jill is survived by a brother, Phillip Louis Hochstetler of Farwell, two sisters: Alice Mary Crocker and husband Von of Belding, Patricia Ann Gingery of Farwell, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 20th, 2022, at the Farwell United Methodist at 11AM. Pastor Ray Francis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Farwell United Methodist Church in Jill’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Memories and condolences to Jill’s family can be shared online at www.campbell-fh.com.
Obituary: Freeda J. Brownridge
Freeda J. Brownridge, a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt Pleasant, MI on July 27, 2022. She heard Jesus call her name and took his hand and entered Heaven into the arms of Jesus and was home at last.
Obituary: Paula Harvey
Paula Harvey, 60, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Covenant Healthcare, Saginaw. She was born on December 3, 1961, the daughter of Amos and Helen Emert in Utica. She was united in marriage to Bruce Harvey on June 27, 1998, in Clare. He preceded her in death in 2021. She loved and cared for her family dearly.
Obituary: Ardea “Dee” Gibson
Ardea “Dee” Gibson, age 87, passed away July 24, 2022 at MidMichigan Health Hospital in Midland, Michigan. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Dee enjoyed socializing (she loved people), knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and occasionally “donating” to Casino!. Dee was united in marriage to Jerry...
Obituary: Genevieve Catherine Moser
Genevieve “Jennie” Catherine Moser, age 100 of Clare, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. Jennie was born the daughter of the late John and Zophia (Planka) Lyson on May 17, 1922 in Detroit. If any of you knew Jennie, she was...
Obituary-Helen Lois (Gehring) Janes, 80
She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. Helen was born in Kendell, MI and was a life long resident in the Plainwell area. She was very dedicated to and involved with family, working with her husband, Tom Janes, in many capacities. Mainly his photography business. Helen was a long term employee at Big Top Market in Plainwell, from where she retired.
Obituary: Nichole Marie Shuff
Nichole Marie Shuff – Age 33 of Farwell passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, four days after a tragic accident occurred while she was serving as a deputy with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. Nichole was born in Cadillac, MI on August 31, 1988 to parents Donald Paul and Melissa Marie (Crowder) Shuff. Nichole developed a love for horses in her early teen years. Her love of travel was sparked in college whilst living with Lotty, a friend’s elderly grandmother. Lotty shared many fantastic stories about her own extensive traveling experiences with Nichole, and gifted her an ivory elephant from one of her trips. From that point on, travel became a way of life for Nichole. She was incredibly independent and travelled alone to perform volunteer work in Honduras and Guatemala, and assisted in Pediatric Clinics, Women’s Health Clinics, and taught English in orphanages, schools and monasteries in India. In 2017, she moved to the United Kingdom, Scotland for a two-year residency at Hairmyres Hospital Orthopedic. There, in Glasgow, is where she met Dr. Octavian Balint. He shared her love of travel and her passion for helping others. Their shared passions took them around the world on inspiring adventures together. In December 2021, Octavian proposed to her on a romantic sailboat trip in Mexico. On June 22, 2022 in a beautiful private outdoor ceremony atop a mountain in Sedona, AZ, they were pronounced husband and wife. Nichole worked as an Orthopedic Physician’s Assistant for S.O.S. Sports Orthopedic Specialist in Mt. Pleasant, MI and volunteered locally with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. She had a genuine zest for life. She loved animals, enjoyed painting and travelled as much and as often as she was able. She made friends wherever she went through her genuine caring, kindness, and as all who had the privilege to know her can attest, her wonderfully contagious laughter.
Postcard from the Pines: Do you have an Old Fashioned Hangover?
Many Marionites are all in the same boat this week. They are suffering the after effects of Old Fashioned Days. In short, they have a good old-fashioned, Old Fashioned hangover. It comes from the anticipation, preparation and realization of our own yearly homecoming event. This happens most often to those involved with the planning and realization of said celebration. And there are a lot of unseen and under-appreciated folks who put in countless hours, many of those throughout the year, to pull off our personal party. In short, it takes a village to put this thing together and pull it off successfully. Marion does it every year.
Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments
A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
CCTC, senior millage renewals approved
On the Clare County level, voters went to decide if they would approve millage renewals for the Senior Services Millage, a 0.27 mil request. The millage request was approved by a vote of 4,904 to 1,599. The millage helps Senior Services to continue to provide In- Home Services and Congregate...
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
Several heated races to be decided in Tuesday Primary
According to a list from the Clare County Clerk’s Offices, the Republican side of Tuesday’s Primary Ballot will see the most action when voters go to the polls. Michigan Governor: Four Republicans are in the Primary seeking a slot on the November ballot against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. They are Rallph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke, Garrett Soldano, Tudor M. Dixon and Ryan D. Kelley.
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: August arrives…now summer is winding down again
Hard to believe that the summer season is two-thirds over already. The Clare County Fair is over for another year. A really great turn out when we were there on Monday evening, loads of great rides but a really sad thing that happened when, just after we left, Mounted Deputy Nicolle Shuff died of a head injury when her horse fell while responding to an emergency call on the fairgrounds. She was a very nice young person who helped us out just a few moments before when we temporarily “lost” our great granddaughter in the mob of people who were there. Seems she was always helping others.
Marion contemplates how to spend ARPA funds
MARION – The Marion Village Council, at its monthly meeting earlier in August, had discussion on how to spend the $49,977.46 in ARPA funds. Among the discussions was something to plow the sidewalks with. The village will check what other municipalities use and get some prices to bring back to the next meeting.
Two people die in plane crash
SOUTH HAVEN – An airplane reported missing late Tuesday night, Aug. 2, was found early Wednesday morning Aug. 3, near the South Haven Regional Airport, from which it had taken off the day before. Both occupants, a 70-year-old Lawton man and a 70-year-old Wayland man, were deceased, according to a press release from the South Haven Police Department.
Plainwell Dept. of Public Safety assists on fatal accident
MARTIN—The Plainwell Department of Public Safety was among the agencies that responded to a fatal single-car crash in Martin Township on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue came in 5:12 p.m. Once on scene, law enforcement officers found the vehicle with a single male occupant, who was unconscious and trapped upside down.
Osceola gas prices inching downward
MARION – Gas prices in Osceola County are averaging slightly above $4 per gallon according to figures released on Thursday by Triple A. While the national average is $3.99 per gallon as of Thursday, Michigan’s average is at $3.959. Osceola County is at $4.012, which is among the...
Pat’s Bits and Pieces: Munch, munch, munch – It’s summertime
Its summer in mid-Michigan: fair and festival time in and around Clare County and you know what that means. I’m afraid to step on the scales lately because I’m just about positive it would be a disaster…. They say people gain the most weight in the winter months.
Missaukee voters make their decisions
MCBAIN – Missaukee County voters went for Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat) and Tudor Dixon (Republican) in Tuesday’s primary election. Whitmer was running unopposed. Dixon was running against five other GOP opponents. Jack Bergman (Republican) and Bob Lorinser (Democrat) are the Congressional first district nominees while Michele Hoitenga (Republican) and...
