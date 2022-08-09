Nichole Marie Shuff – Age 33 of Farwell passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, four days after a tragic accident occurred while she was serving as a deputy with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. Nichole was born in Cadillac, MI on August 31, 1988 to parents Donald Paul and Melissa Marie (Crowder) Shuff. Nichole developed a love for horses in her early teen years. Her love of travel was sparked in college whilst living with Lotty, a friend’s elderly grandmother. Lotty shared many fantastic stories about her own extensive traveling experiences with Nichole, and gifted her an ivory elephant from one of her trips. From that point on, travel became a way of life for Nichole. She was incredibly independent and travelled alone to perform volunteer work in Honduras and Guatemala, and assisted in Pediatric Clinics, Women’s Health Clinics, and taught English in orphanages, schools and monasteries in India. In 2017, she moved to the United Kingdom, Scotland for a two-year residency at Hairmyres Hospital Orthopedic. There, in Glasgow, is where she met Dr. Octavian Balint. He shared her love of travel and her passion for helping others. Their shared passions took them around the world on inspiring adventures together. In December 2021, Octavian proposed to her on a romantic sailboat trip in Mexico. On June 22, 2022 in a beautiful private outdoor ceremony atop a mountain in Sedona, AZ, they were pronounced husband and wife. Nichole worked as an Orthopedic Physician’s Assistant for S.O.S. Sports Orthopedic Specialist in Mt. Pleasant, MI and volunteered locally with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division. She had a genuine zest for life. She loved animals, enjoyed painting and travelled as much and as often as she was able. She made friends wherever she went through her genuine caring, kindness, and as all who had the privilege to know her can attest, her wonderfully contagious laughter.

FARWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO