An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

April Rose Wilkens called me last month from a prison cell in Oklahoma, sitting on her metal bunk bed as she looked at an old photograph of her 4-year-old granddaughter, whom she's never met, snuggled up against her son. "I want to play with her. To be there for my son," she told me. In her last phone call with her family, her granddaughter asked her why she was in prison. Wilkens wasn't sure how to respond.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO