Oklahoma State

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

By Ryan Little, Bio
Mother Jones
Mother Jones
 2 days ago
Comments / 75

Guest816
2d ago

Does anyone else think this article was difficult to read. All I read after about 2/3 was blah, blah, blah. Very sad because it started off sounding like an interesting article. Whatever the point, I missed it.

Reply(3)
15
James Duffield
2d ago

Oklahoma is a prison state , it doesn't matter what nationality you come from or color or religion or male or female . their laws are corrupt just lake the state in which who made them and it's district attorney's and it's judge's

Reply(3)
19
Akyrah
2d ago

This is trying to apply that the system is racist or disproportionately singling out black mothers. The facts are they are likely to be single mothers and their lifestyle choices and cultural upbringing predispotions them to these types of things.

Reply(1)
12
