Remembering George Taber: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Soldiers who served alongside Staff Sgt. George Taber have heavy hearts since the Army Ranger candidate's sudden death. Taber and 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died during a training exercise at Yonah Mountain outside of Dahlonega, according to the U.S. Army. Both soldiers were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia
Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit
OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
Funeral held for Brianna Grier
The woman who died after falling out of a deputy's patrol car in Hancock County was laid to rest. The funeral for 28-year-old Brianna Grier was held on Thursday in Atlanta.
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
Gwinnett County high school locked down over report of gun on campus
Berkmar High School was placed on a hard lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a report of a weapon on campus. Students were eventually dismissed for the day. Police say no gun was found and there were no injuries.
Berkmar High School placed on lockdown after weapon reported on campus, officials say
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County high school was placed on lockdown after officials say a gun was reported on campus Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Gwinnett County Public Schools say Berkmar High School was under a hard lockdown most of the afternoon. Officials say no gun was found. "I...
Video shows deputy pursuit on Ga. 400, driver arrested
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared dashboard and body camera images of a traffic stop that became tense when a driver tried to evade the deputy who pulled them over. Four women were arrested and the driver, Brenaldia Stephens, and another woman, Marquita Thomas, are being...
Student brought 2 guns to McDonough school, 1 accidentally discharges, officials say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a student is facing disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges after bringing two loaded guns to school on Wednesday. Police said one of those guns accidentally went off. Officials said reports of what sounded like a "possible gunshot" at McDonough High...
Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership
CANTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Canton Police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man, Kevon Phillip Duffus, for two counts aggravated assault. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a Hyundai dealership along Liberty Boulevard. Canton...
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
