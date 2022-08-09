ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Fort Benning soldiers die in north Georgia

Two soldiers are dead and three others are injured after a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia. The mountain is used by soldiers based at Fort Benning for training, particularly the so-called "Mountain Phase" of Army Ranger training.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Oxford teen faces heart attack, cancer diagnosis with grace, grit

OXFORD, Ga. - Sophie Botello spends her days helping take care of the animals on her family's 5-acre rescue sanctuary in Oxford, Georgia. "I've always been an animal lover, that is how I was raised," Botello says. Now 19, she has been riding horses since she was 3. "It is...
OXFORD, GA
Funeral held for Brianna Grier

The woman who died after falling out of a deputy's patrol car in Hancock County was laid to rest. The funeral for 28-year-old Brianna Grier was held on Thursday in Atlanta.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
LITHONIA, GA
Video shows deputy pursuit on Ga. 400, driver arrested

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shared dashboard and body camera images of a traffic stop that became tense when a driver tried to evade the deputy who pulled them over. Four women were arrested and the driver, Brenaldia Stephens, and another woman, Marquita Thomas, are being...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership

CANTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Canton Police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man, Kevon Phillip Duffus, for two counts aggravated assault. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a Hyundai dealership along Liberty Boulevard. Canton...
CANTON, GA
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
ELLENWOOD, GA

