ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Alleged body dumper Daniel J. Fitzgerald gets new lawyer, trial delay expected

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zc8qD_0hAptzKN00

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A judge has granted the request of a man charged with dumping the body of Amber L. Sherrell to have a different lawyer defend him.

On Tuesday, Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest appointed Richard Drake of Canton to replace public defender John Watters, II in representing Daniel J. Fitzgerald, 39.

The judge said the defendant had written letters to him complaining about Watters' representation. He said he had not heard similar complaints about Watters.

"Can't work with somebody that can't work with me," Fitzgerald said during Tuesday's pretrial conference. "He just ain't trying. He don't believe what I say. He's trash."

The Akron man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of failure to report knowledge of a death, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Watters had also asked Ernest to remove him from the case. In a motion, he wrote that the defendant contacted the public defender's office on Aug. 2 "screaming at support staff and demanding a new attorney to represent him. This is the second time the Public Defender's office has received such a phone call from defendant.

"Defendant indicated that he does not feel as though he has been granted enough time to discuss this matter with the undersigned," Watters wrote. "Defendant further indicted that he does not have any trust or confidence in the undersigned as his attorney, and that he believes the undersigned is not representing him properly, but is instead 'playing games.'"

The public defender's motion said he had engaged in numerous conversations with the defendant and the prosecution, and had provided Fitzgerald with police reports and other documents.

In court, Watters told Ernest that any communications that still exist with Fitzgerald are antagonistic.

Fitzgerald had been scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 17. Ernest said a new date will probably have to be set four to six weeks in the future to give the new defense attorney time to prepare.

The defendant told the judge that he shouldn't even be in court.

"You have been charged," Ernest told him. "Any attorney that I appoint just can't make the indictment disappear because you feel you've been wrongly charged. That isn't Mr. Watters' fault."

Fitzgerald said there was more evidence to the case, such as his whereabouts.

"You will have the opportunity at a jury trial to challenge the state's evidence ,,, but also, if you choose, to set forth evidence of your own," Ernest said.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Fitzgerald and codefendant Cekoyia M. Riechers, 26, dumped Sherrell's body along White Bridge Road in Goshen Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, three days after she died from an overdose.

Sheriff's Detective Lt. Adam Fisher said Sherrell, 38, died while in the company of Riechers at Riechers' home at 39 S. Johnson Ave. in Dover. Riechers called Fitzgerald, her boyfriend, as the overdose was occurring, according to Fisher. Fitzgerald drove to Riechers' house in Dover to help her deal with the body, Fisher said.

Riechers is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 on three counts of tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and failure to report knowledge of a death.

Fitzgerald is being held on $75,000 bond.

Tuesday's hearing was delayed while the court waited for Fitzgerald to be transported from the county jail. He was initially expected to appear by video link, but exercised his right to appear in court in person.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
City
Dover, OH
City
Canton, OH
The Independent

Ohio man arrested for sending poop-filled letters to Jim Jordan and state Republicans: ‘Another crappy day’

An Ohio senior citizen was arrested on Friday for allegedly sending more than 36 letters filled with feces to state leaders, including congressman Jim Jordan.Richard John Steinle, 77, a former court mediator in Portage County, allegedly sent the letters to all 25 Republican members of the state Senate, as well as other GOP officials like Mr Jordan, between August 2021 and 29 July, according to Cleveland.com.Mr Steinle has been charged in federal court with sending “injurious articles” via mail, a misdemeanor that can carry a fine of $100,000 and up to one year in prison.The Independent contacted Mr Steinle’s...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Feds Arrest Man for Allegedly Mailing Poop to Rep. Jim Jordan

An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly mailing letters filled with feces to several Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan. Federal prosecutors say 77-year-old Richard John Steinle, a former court employee in Portage County, sent out more than 36 tainted letters to lawmakers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, Cleveland.com reports. Charged with mailing “injurious articles” that are non-mailable, Steinle was released Friday on a $20,000 unsecured bond after his first court appearance. He was reportedly already on the radar of undercover postal service inspectors in July when he tried to mail a letter to Jordan. After watching him drop the letter in a collection box, investigators conducting surveillance are said to have intercepted the letter—which contained a greeting card, a $1 bill and suspected feces.Read it at Cleveland.com
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

'What the heck is this?' Akron teacher fights false criminal charge after her ID is stolen

An Akron teacher's saga after her driver's license was stolen is strong proof that our Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles alert system needs to be revamped. As it stands now, there is no mechanism in place to put an alert on a driver's license that has been stolen, which could potentially notify law enforcement if that stolen license is used in a crime. Instead, the BMV requires proof that the license has been used in a crime,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumper#Philadelphia#The Public Defender
Akron Beacon Journal

Former Portage County court mediator charged with mailing feces to elected officials

A former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator has been charged in federal court with sending more than three dozen items through the mail containing feces to elected officials in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Washington, D.C. The investigation started after mailings sent to 25 Republican members of the Ohio Senate were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio House spokesman John Fortney.  ...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy