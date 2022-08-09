ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Comes the Bride! See the Wedding Dresses the ‘Real Housewives’ Women Wore on Their Big Day

Can we get some commotion for the dress? There’s one thing that separates a lover from a housewife, and that’s an extravagant wedding with all the perks, including a noteworthy dress. Fans have seen a handful of brides from The Real Housewives franchise walk down the aisle in wedding dresses of every style one can imagine. From princess styles to non-traditional gowns, the housewives have given us a taste of the wedding dress rainbow.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice said “I do” to now-husband Louis Ruelas in August 2022 during an ultimate Jersey-style wedding. She stunned in a custom mermaid-style dress designed by Mark Zunino with matching pearl gloves. The Bravo-lebrity completed her look with a diamond tiara and veil that was more than nine feet long.

“Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come into my life and love me & my girls unconditionally,” she captioned her wedding recap video on Instagram. “Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey had not only one but two wedding spinoffs during her time on the show. In 2010, the former model celebrated her nuptials with now-ex-husband Peter Thomas at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. Although her family did everything in their power to stop the wedding, the pair went through with the big day, and she traded the traditional white ensemble for something more unique.

Cynthia walked down the aisle in a silver metallic one-shoulder Rubin Singer gown that ruffled into the most cloud-like skirt. The shoulder of the dress tied around her neck into a statement bow that made heads turn and undoubtedly had her guests in awe.

When she married her now-husband Mike Hill in 2020, she went for an untraditional look once again. This time, she donned a rose gold, diamond-studded dress that was semi-sheer in all the right places. The RHOA OG wanted to make sure that the gown, designed by ​​Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona, wasn’t white, since she had wed before.

“I ended up wearing a white dress [also from Brides by Nona] for my reception dress, which was a lot more casual. But for my ceremony dress, we came up with gold,” the Alabama native told Page Six in November 2020. “The dress color was rose gold. And the reason why I wanted to go with gold is because I feel like these are my golden years and I feel like … I kind of struck gold with Mike.”

Keep scrolling to see all the wedding dresses worn by your favorite Real Housewives!

