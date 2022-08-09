At first glance this property looks like a blast from the past, but when you peel back the layers you will see a home that was built in 2013 and made to look this way. There are just so many windows, and when you look outside there is actually something to see. It looks like it was designed to be a place to look outside of, more than it is about creature comforts.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO