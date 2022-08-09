Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
This Wild Rustic Barndominium Is A Deer Lover’s Dream In San Marcos, Texas
At first glance this property looks like a blast from the past, but when you peel back the layers you will see a home that was built in 2013 and made to look this way. There are just so many windows, and when you look outside there is actually something to see. It looks like it was designed to be a place to look outside of, more than it is about creature comforts.
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
These Texas dog park bars among 25 must-visits in US, report says
The summer months are full of fun in the outdoors there's no doubt about that and it's even more fun when spending time with your dogs and a beer in hand!
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
matadornetwork.com
8 Texas Hill Country Glamping Sites Where You Can Experience the Outdoors in Luxury
There’s something about travel that just seems to pull at us, a desire to explore new places and experience different adventures. The draw of Texas Hill Country is strong, lulling millions of visitors each year with a promise to return peace to our combustible lives. Glamping is an interwoven...
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
fox7austin.com
I-35 lanes reopen in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line
SAN MARCOS, Texas - All lanes of I-35 in San Marcos have reopened after a downed telecommunication line. The city said all lanes, both north and south, were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
