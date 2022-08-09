ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

CBS DFW

1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview teen dies in apartment shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter

A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

