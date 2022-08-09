Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Tortilla Kitchen of East Texas, Authentic Mexican cuisine for pickup, delivery, and special eventsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
Fun! It’s PAWCHELLA a Party for Dogs Taking Place in Tyler, Texas
I’m not sure who is more excited for PAWCHELLA, it might be my rescue dogs Cooper & Gypsy, but it’s probably me. Throughout the summer our Cooper Dog has been getting himself in trouble because he has started to chew some items around the house, it’s happening because he needs more stuff to do. It’s his boredom that is causing the issue so he is going to love the doggy splashpad party taking place in Tyler, Texas!
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
15 Highest Paid Texas High School Coaches | 2022
It is common knowledge that coaches in the National Football League earn a high salary. Humor has it that some college coaches make so much money that they could run for governor of an entire state if they chose to. But what about the wages paid to the high school...
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams. Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot
An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’
Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
No students injured after Hawkins ISD bus crash, district says
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – No students were injured after a Hawkins ISD bus was involved in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon, the district announced. The district is asking parents to pick up their students from the high school if they were on Bus 7. Hawkins ISD said there were ambulances on the scene and all […]
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
