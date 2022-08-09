ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Henderson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
K-Fox 95.5

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Fun! It’s PAWCHELLA a Party for Dogs Taking Place in Tyler, Texas

I’m not sure who is more excited for PAWCHELLA, it might be my rescue dogs Cooper & Gypsy, but it’s probably me. Throughout the summer our Cooper Dog has been getting himself in trouble because he has started to chew some items around the house, it’s happening because he needs more stuff to do. It’s his boredom that is causing the issue so he is going to love the doggy splashpad party taking place in Tyler, Texas!
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texas In July#Teenage Girls#Domestic Violence#Henderson High School
KLTV

Teen dies following Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
LUFKIN, TX
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Texas High School Coaches | 2022

It is common knowledge that coaches in the National Football League earn a high salary. Humor has it that some college coaches make so much money that they could run for governor of an entire state if they chose to. But what about the wages paid to the high school...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KLTV) - A man with a Tyler address has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams. Stephen Oseghale, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in November. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot

An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
LONGVIEW, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’

Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy