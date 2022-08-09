ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?

Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
KIX 105.7

Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans

Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8

A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park

Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair

Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia Regional Airport plans next phase of terminal project

You’ll learn new details about the second phase of Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal project this (Wednesday) afternoon at city hall. An interested parties meeting will be held from 4-5 today. The new terminal is expected to be done by September and will be open shortly after...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KIX 105.7

How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia

The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night

MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

2023 trial expected for accused Columbia murderer Keith Comfort

A Columbia man accused of strangling his wife to death in 2006 and then placing her body in an apartment dumpster is expected to go on trial next year. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris this week asked assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski and public defender Kevin O’Brien to come up with available trial dates from January through June of 2023. A hearing was held this week at the Boone County Courthouse.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store

The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
ASHLAND, MO
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

