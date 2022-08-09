Read full article on original website
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
939theeagle.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?
Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
Deer Brook Villas Announce Expansion Plans
Deer Brook Villas is expanding to meet the demand for Housing in Sedalia. Kim Lingle of MBL Development Company, Kansas City, Mo., announced he will be constructing an additional 36 units at Deer Brook Villas, located on Mitchell Street just south of Highway 50 in Sedalia. Attending the announcement Thursday...
Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8
A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
kjluradio.com
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park
Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair
Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
939theeagle.com
Columbia Regional Airport plans next phase of terminal project
You’ll learn new details about the second phase of Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal project this (Wednesday) afternoon at city hall. An interested parties meeting will be held from 4-5 today. The new terminal is expected to be done by September and will be open shortly after...
lakeexpo.com
New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia
The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night
MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
939theeagle.com
Columbia officials: current Boone County fair plan is win-win for everyone
Columbia Parks and Recreation has designated 29 acres for the Boone County Fair for a permanent location. The decision is being praised by residents in the city and Boone County. Columbia acting deputy city manager Mike Griggs says it’s a win-win for the city, county and the fair board.
Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building
Ashland police are looking for the people responsible for cutting a hole in the wall of a pharmacy to get inside early Thursday. The post Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
2023 trial expected for accused Columbia murderer Keith Comfort
A Columbia man accused of strangling his wife to death in 2006 and then placing her body in an apartment dumpster is expected to go on trial next year. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris this week asked assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski and public defender Kevin O’Brien to come up with available trial dates from January through June of 2023. A hearing was held this week at the Boone County Courthouse.
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store
The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
Green Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero for July
Okay guys, it's time for us to recognize another Unsung Hero for the month. This month, our Hero is Mike Green. Mike was nominated by his daughter in law, who said this about him:. He is dedicated to his church, often volunteering there and helping elderly members with home repairs,...
