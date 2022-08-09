ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for wanted 19 year old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for various offenses. 19-year-old Frederick Cotton is wanted for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possessing a gun with altered/removed serial number, and several traffic offenses. Cotton is a 5'4",...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Wyoming State
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Marshawn Lynch
8 News Now

Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.

