Body camera video of Marshawn Lynch’s DUI arrest released
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
Driver was going 78 mph down Las Vegas Strip before fatal crash: police
A suspected impaired driver was traveling nearly 80 mph down the Las Vegas Strip when she collided with another car, killing its driver, Las Vegas Metro police said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for wanted 19 year old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for various offenses. 19-year-old Frederick Cotton is wanted for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possessing a gun with altered/removed serial number, and several traffic offenses. Cotton is a 5'4",...
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
2 dead amid ‘restless’ monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man’s body was found Friday...
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas Strip to win tens of thousands of dollars
Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board said three men bent cards while playing table games similar to poker, cheating at least three Las Vegas Strip casinos of tens of thousands of dollars, court documents said.
Las Vegas police seek suspects accused of robbing, throwing elderly man in walker to the ground
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him. The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on […]
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
23-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting in east Las Vegas
A man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting on June 16 that killed a man and injured another in east Las Vegas.
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving DUI in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to police, a Nissan Versa was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard north of the intersection with Resorts World when a BMW […]
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
2 men hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mail carrier pleads guilty to mail fraud
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier has pleaded guilty to her role to commit mail fraud involving illegally obtained unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
8newsnow.com
Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
Fox5 KVVU
41-year-old ‘Street Outlaws’ cast member dies in car crash while filming in Las Vegas
An elderly woman was killed in a dog attack Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners. A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get...
