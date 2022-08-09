Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department: Juvenile in custody after multiple crimes
A juvenile is in custody after committing multiple crimes, police say. The initial incident occurred on July 22. Officers responded to the 1300-block of S McKinley Street in reference to a suspicious person. They made contact with a 16-year-old male juvenile. Witnesses reported seeing the juvenile with a firearm. The...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Fire Station 21 crew, 911 operator earn Lifesaver awards
Members of Cobb Station 21 in East Cobb and a Cobb 911 operator have been recognized for their efforts in helping a parent resuscitate his son during a medical emergency. The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Department announced this the staffers are the recipients of its Lifesaver Award. Cobb...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
wfxl.com
Police arrest woman for pulling a gun on two and threatening to shoot up home
On Monday, Albany authorities arrested a woman for pointing a gun at another. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whiting Drive. According to a police report, witnesses stated that a female, later identified as Kadijah Timley, pulled a gun on her child’s father. The woman reportedly pulled...
wfxl.com
GBI and Fitzgerald police seeking information in double homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking information that leads to an arrest for the homicides of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased on July 19, 2019, in Fitzgerald, GA. A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the...
WALB 10
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Albany convenience store shooting has finally received justice as the suspects have been sentenced. In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed. Four years later, Andrea and her mother can put the incident behind them.
WTVM
Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van
RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van. Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
wfxl.com
Albany authorities searching for man who fled after traffic stop
Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from officers following a traffic stop. According to a police report, on Tuesday, a Sergeant with the Albany Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Fusion near 3rd Ave and Dawson Rd. A bolo was issued for...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board chairman to hold campaign fundraiser
Cobb Board of Education chairman David Chastain, who is up for re-election in November, is holding a campaign fundraiser later this month in East Cobb. The fundraiser is Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Country Club (500 Atlanta Country Club Drive; info and RSVP link here). Chastain...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department investigating after woman allegedly shot in leg while driving
One woman was left injured following aggravated assault incident in Dougherty County Saturday. A black female at Phoebe Main told authorities she left Club Legend at 3:30 a.m. She stated while traveling in the 1100 Block of Radium Springs Road she felt a sharp pain in her leg. The victim...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Sheriff Major reunites with Phoebe team who saved his life
One of the top officers with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office was reunited today with Phoebe Family members who saved his life three months ago. “God gave everybody talent, and he gave them so much talent. They have a purpose, and God has a plan for them, and I appreciate everybody who touched me,” Maj. Ken Faust said.
wfxl.com
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
