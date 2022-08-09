ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier

Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE

