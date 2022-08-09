Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Related
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
Disneyland honors Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, SoCal Marine killed in 2021 Kabul attack
A special ceremony was held Monday at Disneyland Resort for Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, a Southern California native who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last year.
AOL Corp
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
Megadrought may be the main weather concern across the West right now amid the constant threat of wildfires and earthquakes. But a new study warns another crisis is looming in California: "Megafloods." Climate change is increasing the risk of floods that could submerge cities and displace millions of people across...
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Salvador Avila, Family Man, Immigrant Entrepreneur and Founder of El Ranchito Restaurants, Dies at 99
Salvador Avila, the founder of the Southern California El Ranchito restaurant chain and immigrant entrepreneur who began his life in the United States as a construction worker before leading the successful chain, has died at 99, his family said in a statement. Avila died of natural causes July 28, 2022,...
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
‘Not the way our health care system should work’: Orange County physician takes to Twitter to secure special formula for premature baby
An Orange County pediatrician is making waves online after taking to Twitter to help save a baby’s life. Dr. Eric Ball has been caring for a premature baby for more than a month. The child has now been released from the hospital but is now in need of a “special kind of formula that’s very […]
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Firefighters knockdown structure fire in Whittier
Firefighters managed to quickly knockdown a fire that broke out in Whittier on Friday afternoon. It's unclear at this moment what caused the structure to catch fire but first responders quickly put out the fire in 12 minutes. The structure that firefighters were responding to is located on the 15000 block of E. Lashburn Street in Whittier, near La Mirada Boulevard and Colima Road. No injuries have been reported at this moment. On Thursday a large fire broke out in Norwalk near the 105 and 605 Freeways, which shut down transition roads to the freeways.
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
nypressnews.com
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
Long Beach bar owners say they're being unfairly targeted after fatal hit and run involving customer
Owners of a Long Beach bar claim they are being unfairly targeted after local politicians and police accused the business of overserving a man suspected of crashing into a home and killing a father and his young daughter.
Neighbors defend taco stand vendor targeted with racial insults, confront attacker
A shocking incident caught on camera shows a man hurling racial insults at a taco stand vendor in Long Beach. The owner says this wasn’t the first time the same man has come to his taco stand to not only direct racist attacks towards him, but also at his customers. In recent weeks, attacks against […]
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Comments / 3