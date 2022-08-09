Correction: On Aug. 10 in the Top 100 list, Capitol Weekly erroneously reported in item No. 16 that Robbie Hunter, the retired head of the State Building and Construction Trades Council, had performed consulting chores for the Western States Petroleum Association. In fact, Hunter has not worked for WSPA. The error in the Top 100 text has been corrected and we posted this separate correction, as well.

