Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ Coombs
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Terri Lorraine (Smith) Fields
Terri Lorraine (Smith) Fields, 73, of Holt, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Princeton Mo., to Loren Kenneth Smith and Edith Irene (Hamilton) Smith. Terri enjoyed going on hunting trips with her husband Rudy, son...
Donna Dee Jacques
Donna Dee (Bayless) Jacques, 85, of Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, and formerly of Westbrook of Kearney, passed away August 9, 2022. Donna was born April 11, 1937, in Crawford County, MO, the third of five children of Samuel Christopher and Martha Ellen (Ferris) Bayless. Donna retired as a Quality Appraisal Specialist for the Federal Government. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, the Order of the Eastern Star, and NARFE.
James "Jim" Justus
James Norman “Jim” Justus, 71, of Smithville, MO, passed away on August 2, 2022. He was born January 29, 1951, in Smithville, MO. Jim graduated from Smithville High School in 1969 and was a career truck driver. He was also a trained Emergency Management Technician. He had a passion for music and was the lead singer for Badlands for many years. His hobbies included building and flying model airplanes, touring the country by motorcycle and RV, watching old westerns and connecting with people across the country — and the world — on his CB and Ham radios (final signoffs have been made for Sharpshooter and N0NZW). Jim also loved gathering with friends and family, and will be remembered as a gifted storyteller.
John Wiegand
Services for John Lee Wiegand, 68 of Gladstone, MO, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20th, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., both at Northland Christian Church, 6120 NE 48th Street, KCMO 64119. Full obituary can be viewed at everloved.com/life-of/john-wiegand.
Kathy J. French
Kathy June French, 74, of Smithville, Mo. passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Oct. 20, 1947, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Marvin Sudbury and Norma Mae (Razer) Sudbury. Kathy is survived by her husband, Philip; a daughter, Jonica Merritt; a son, Lucas French;...
Autumn Celest Daugherty
Autumn Celest Daugherty, 30, of Kansas City, MO passed away Monday, Aug. 1st, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Autumn was born July 3rd, 1992, in Liberty, MO. Autumn graduated from Oak Park High School and attended Maple Woods Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, animals, traveling, NYC, music, poetry, movie nights, cheerleading and making people laugh.
Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville
Yodeling was one of the talents that set Casi Joy apart from other contestants on The Voice. She showcased those talents Saturday, Aug. 6 in Smithville, during a free concert for her hometown crowd.
Ethan Lee earns CT's boys Athlete of Year for Liberty North
LIBERTY — Miles upon miles upon miles is the name of the game for Liberty North’s Ethan Lee. The cross country and track athlete embraces the grind of a distance runner, a sport where has become one of the area’s best. The recent graduate is the Courier-Tribune’s Liberty North boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 after earning 18 of the 36 total nominations.
Kearney moves public pool project forward
KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney are moving forward with public pool plans by seeking requests for qualifications from firms for land and pool facility planning. “The city desires to select a full-service firm or team available to assist with all aspects of the project, including design, engineering, cost estimation and construction administration/inspection for both land development and a pool facility,” states the city’s request for qualifications. A full copy of the RFQ is running in the legal notices of this print edition of the Courier-Tribune and online at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/classifieds/community/other/?l=25” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com.
2 teens shot in Gladstone
GLADSTONE — Law enforcement seeks information to help identify suspects after two teens were shot and suffered injuries in a Gladstone apartment complex shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. "Gladstone police received multiple 911 calls reporting the sounds of shots fired in an apartment parking lot near Northwest...
Sheriff's Office announces fall Citizens Academy
Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this fall, and residents can apply online at sheriffclayco.org. "The Citizens Academy provides information about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process," states a sheriff's office release about the academy.
Liberty police seek to ID 4 involved in assault
LIBERTY — Police in Liberty are seeking the public's help in identifying four suspects seen in the attached photo who were allegedly involved in an assault that took place Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Interstate 35 and Kansas Street where the victim suffered serious injuries. "If you recognize them, contact...
