Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Democratic primary for Florida’s District 20 again pits Cherfilus-McCormick against Holness
The Democratic primary for Florida’s 20th District sees a rematch between rivals: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. Cherfilus-McCormick beat Holness in 2021 by just five votes to claim the seat left vacant by the late Alcee Hastings. “The reason I am running...
Click10.com
Broward superintendent prepares for new school year amid new laws, teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It has been a year since Vickie L. Cartwright became interim superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. In February, the school board gave her the job permanently. Cartwright, who earned a doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi, took over as superintendent as the measures...
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
wlrn.org
An arrest at a Miami-Dade school board meeting raises civil liberties concerns
A recent meeting of the Miami-Dade County School Board devolved into a shouting match — and ended in an arrest. The board was debating whether to approve two comprehensive health textbooks, which included information on sex, contraception and abortion. Right-wing opponents of the textbooks brought the meeting to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Teachers Reveal Concerns and Hopes as They Prepare For New School Year
Kids, you’ve got a few more days to goof off. Teachers, not so much. Walk into any classroom in a South Florida public school and you’re likely to see teachers taping posters on walls, shelving books, pinning up decorations, and sanitizing materials. “Getting ready, seeing the teachers we...
WSVN-TV
Coke Florida gives backpacks, other supplies to students at Hialeah elementary school
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida students went home with new backpacks and supplies thanks giveaway. Coke Florida hosted its annual back-to-school backpack giveaway in Hialeah, Friday. More than 300 students form Twin Lakes Elementary School received a bag filled with supplies to get them ready for their...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Click10.com
COVID-19 infections decline in Florida, but not enough to lower high risk of infection
MIAMI – As of Saturday morning, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that all of the counties in Florida were at high risk of COVID-19 infection except for Glades, Taylor, and Holmes counties, which were at medium risk. Data shows the cases and hospitalizations are decreasing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Florida Times
$12M to help S. Florida, housing crisis ‘epicenter’
Miami, Fla. – At the epicenter of the nation’s affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County’s emergency rental assistance funding program just got a big boost from the federal government. Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson announced the U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $11.7 million to help county...
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
WSVN-TV
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Housing Director: ‘Almost impossible’ to find affordable housing
The housing crisis is so dire, some families say they are forced to sleep in cars and motels as they search for affordable units.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
islandernews.com
Back-to-School chat scheduled with Superintend Dotres
If you have a question for the Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Dr. Jose L. Dotres you will have a chance this coming Tuesday, August 16. Dr. Dotres will hold a Back-to-School Twitter Chat from 4 to 5 p.m. and answer questions from parents and those interested. For example, one of the questions already posed on Twitter is:
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26
High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
WSVN-TV
Safety and security top priority for Broward County Public Schools as new school year begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom. That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.
Comments / 0