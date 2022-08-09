ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
Doral, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#School Board
South Florida Times

$12M to help S. Florida, housing crisis ‘epicenter’

Miami, Fla. – At the epicenter of the nation’s affordable housing crisis, Miami-Dade County’s emergency rental assistance funding program just got a big boost from the federal government. Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson announced the U.S. Department of Treasury is allocating $11.7 million to help county...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
islandernews.com

Back-to-School chat scheduled with Superintend Dotres

If you have a question for the Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Dr. Jose L. Dotres you will have a chance this coming Tuesday, August 16. Dr. Dotres will hold a Back-to-School Twitter Chat from 4 to 5 p.m. and answer questions from parents and those interested. For example, one of the questions already posed on Twitter is:
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26

High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy