Shreveport Farmers’ Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13, 2022. Visit the Shreveport Farmers’ Market this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to shop with over 75 vendors, enjoy live music and a cooking demonstration, and receive a free calendar for voting for the Shreveport Farmers’ Market in the National Famers Market Celebration. On the Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel Live Music Stage this weekend is Monty Russell with the tunes from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and the LSU Ag Center will do a cooking demonstration at 11:00 a.m. Visit the Slow Food North Louisiana Information Booth to vote for the Shreveport Farmers’ Market in the National Farmers’ Market Celebration and receive a free calendar!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO