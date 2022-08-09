Read full article on original website
BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System
Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant
SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing expands nursing education to north Louisiana
Starting in January 2023, LSU Health New Orleans’ School of Nursing will educate students in three accelerated nursing programs in North Louisiana at its newly approved Off-Campus Instructional Site located on the LSU Health Shreveport campus. Courses will be delivered through a combination of in-person instruction and synchronous distance education, where students in Shreveport will virtually join classes going on at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing. LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport faculty will also teach some basic science courses.
Shreveport Farmers’ Market Celebrates National Farmers’ Market Week
Shreveport Farmers’ Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 7-13, 2022. Visit the Shreveport Farmers’ Market this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to shop with over 75 vendors, enjoy live music and a cooking demonstration, and receive a free calendar for voting for the Shreveport Farmers’ Market in the National Famers Market Celebration. On the Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel Live Music Stage this weekend is Monty Russell with the tunes from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and the LSU Ag Center will do a cooking demonstration at 11:00 a.m. Visit the Slow Food North Louisiana Information Booth to vote for the Shreveport Farmers’ Market in the National Farmers’ Market Celebration and receive a free calendar!
BP2W 2022: Providence House
Providence House is on a mission to break the homeless cycle in Northwest Louisiana one family at a time. The organization opened its doors in 1988 when two members of First Presbyterian Church, Mary Anne Selber and Jean Sayres, recognized a need for shelter services for homeless families with children.
