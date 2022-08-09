ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 74

Louisiana State University Expands Programs to Stem Nursing Shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state. In June, Shreveport officials warned […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
New Orleans, LA
Health
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

LSU Health Shreveport holds COVID news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., LSU Health Shreveport hosted a live news conference to update the community about the current state of the pandemic. Several experts discussed prominent and new variants of the virus that have been detected in the city, state, and region. Speakers informed the community about the latest case numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Gary LeBlanc joins Neel-Schaffer as a Transportation Project Manager in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has hired Gary LeBlanc, PE, to serve as a Transportation Project Manager based in the firm’s Baton Rouge office. LeBlanc has 28 years of experience, all with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He served as LaDOTD’s Design Development Engineer Manager the last 10 years. Prior to that, he held roles of HPMS/Highway Needs Engineer and Design Engineer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Schools#Nursing Skills#Nursing Care#Lsu Health New Orleans#Lsu Health Shreveport#Lsu Shreveport
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work

It’s been a little over a decade since we woke up to 134 million gallons of oil sheen drifting across the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon disaster was deadly, and it caused devastation along Louisiana’s coast, with long-term consequences. The federal government has since invested more than $16 billion to restore Gulf Coast ecosystems.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant

SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana workers join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle...
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy