Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO