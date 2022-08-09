Read full article on original website
Louisiana State University Expands Programs to Stem Nursing Shortage
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
bizmagsb.com
BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System
Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
KSLA
LSU Health Shreveport holds COVID news conference
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., LSU Health Shreveport hosted a live news conference to update the community about the current state of the pandemic. Several experts discussed prominent and new variants of the virus that have been detected in the city, state, and region. Speakers informed the community about the latest case numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.
bizmagsb.com
Gary LeBlanc joins Neel-Schaffer as a Transportation Project Manager in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has hired Gary LeBlanc, PE, to serve as a Transportation Project Manager based in the firm’s Baton Rouge office. LeBlanc has 28 years of experience, all with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He served as LaDOTD’s Design Development Engineer Manager the last 10 years. Prior to that, he held roles of HPMS/Highway Needs Engineer and Design Engineer.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work
It’s been a little over a decade since we woke up to 134 million gallons of oil sheen drifting across the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon disaster was deadly, and it caused devastation along Louisiana’s coast, with long-term consequences. The federal government has since invested more than $16 billion to restore Gulf Coast ecosystems.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
bizmagsb.com
SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant
SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
cenlanow.com
Cleco Power resetting its economic development strategy across Louisiana service regions
PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 8, 2022 – Cleco Power is reinvigorating its economic development strategy to support growth across its 24-parish service area, recognizing that industry electrification and renewable energy impacts require a strategy reset. With a renewed focus on economic development activities, Cleco Power officials are partnering...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana workers join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
