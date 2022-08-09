ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
