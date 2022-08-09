ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
neworleanslocal.com

Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work

It’s been a little over a decade since we woke up to 134 million gallons of oil sheen drifting across the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon disaster was deadly, and it caused devastation along Louisiana’s coast, with long-term consequences. The federal government has since invested more than $16 billion to restore Gulf Coast ecosystems.
bizmagsb.com

Gary LeBlanc joins Neel-Schaffer as a Transportation Project Manager in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has hired Gary LeBlanc, PE, to serve as a Transportation Project Manager based in the firm’s Baton Rouge office. LeBlanc has 28 years of experience, all with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He served as LaDOTD’s Design Development Engineer Manager the last 10 years. Prior to that, he held roles of HPMS/Highway Needs Engineer and Design Engineer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
