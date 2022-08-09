Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
neworleanslocal.com
Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work
It’s been a little over a decade since we woke up to 134 million gallons of oil sheen drifting across the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon disaster was deadly, and it caused devastation along Louisiana’s coast, with long-term consequences. The federal government has since invested more than $16 billion to restore Gulf Coast ecosystems.
bizmagsb.com
Gary LeBlanc joins Neel-Schaffer as a Transportation Project Manager in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has hired Gary LeBlanc, PE, to serve as a Transportation Project Manager based in the firm’s Baton Rouge office. LeBlanc has 28 years of experience, all with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He served as LaDOTD’s Design Development Engineer Manager the last 10 years. Prior to that, he held roles of HPMS/Highway Needs Engineer and Design Engineer.
brproud.com
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana 'noodlers' catch catfish by hand. These videos show how they do it.
When Vince Wozniak went noodling for the first time, the rush of adrenaline had him hooked. “It’s the most primal fishing you can possibly do,” Wozniak, of Shreveport said. “You’re not using a pole or bait. You’re using your body and your hands to pull a big catfish out of its territory.”
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
What Are the Top Specialty License Plates in Louisiana?
Louisiana has more than 200 specialty license plates you can get on your car. These can range from your military service, to your service organization to your high school or college. You have so many to choose from. How Do You Get a Specialty License Plate?. You do pay an...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
West Side Journal
Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
