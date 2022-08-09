ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
#Indigenous Peoples#Education Department#Board Of Education#Racism#Nc Demography#American#Indians#The Indian Education
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

