5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
Hundreds of teacher, staff vacancies throughout North Carolina loom as new school year approaches
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of students in North Carolina will head back to the classroom in just a few weeks, but they’ll be met with hundreds of staffing vacancies. If the spots aren’t filled, student learning could really be impacted. “We’d potentially look at putting a...
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
What to know when facing an eviction in North Carolina
Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago.
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report. North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn is under fire again, this time for...
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
North Carolina a ‘favored player’ in race for chip firms, site selection expert says
RALEIGH – The CHIPS Act is exactly the kind of federal legislation that is in North Carolina’s economic development wheelhouse. By the federal government putting the U.S. back in the global game when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, North Carolina also becomes a favored player for this high-paying, high tech industry.
#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina
The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
North Carolina's Appalachian State University defrauded of almost $2 million in international scheme, DOJ says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three men have been extradited from the United Kingdom and face charges tied to email fraud schemes that affected businesses and colleges in North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. Of those three men, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said two are charged with defrauding Appalachian State University out of $1.9 million.
North Carolina educators say they doubt the new teacher pay proposal will fix vacancies
The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is opposing a state plan to change how teachers are licensed and paid. Representatives for the teachers' association held a press conference Tuesday saying the plan might worsen, rather than alleviate, a growing teacher shortage. “The most talented and knowledgeable teachers that I...
Want a baby or a pet? Here’s what you need to know about that choice in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Some people make a choice about whether to have a baby or have a pet. Some people do both. We are here to help you with that decision-making process. WalletHub, the financial advice website that collects and analyzes data to evaluate trends, tendencies and likelihoods, has crunched the numbers to help […]
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina
Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
