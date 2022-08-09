Read full article on original website
Dodgers place C Austin Barnes on family emergency list
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list Friday and purchased the contract of catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room for Wolters on the 40-man roster, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment. Players may spent 3-7 days on the family...
Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out
Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Albert Pujols Hit A Blast As His Chase For 700 Continues
Albert Pujols continued his chase for 700 career home runs last night in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals took it right to the Colorado Rockies, evening their three-game series with a 9-5 win on Wednesday night. St. Louis busted out the lumber, and Pujols blasted home run No. 687 off...
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Padres manager Melvin says Tatis 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player “feels remorseful.” Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball shortly before the start of San Diego’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park. Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”
Juan Soto on trade to Padres: 'I cried the whole morning'
Juan Soto’s trade from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres could not have come as a surprise, but the outfielder still had an emotional reaction to the deal. Soto was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2 after failing to agree to a contract extension with the Nationals. He had to wait only 10 days to return to Washington for a road trip with his new team, and admitted to the media that his reaction to the trade was that he “cried all morning.”
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar earns promotion to Low-A Salem after strong start to season in Florida Complex League
Red Sox infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar has reached base in five of his first 10 plate appearances with Low-A Salem since earning a promotion from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. In his first two games with Salem, Salazar has gone 2-for-7 (.286) at the plate with two singles, two...
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach channels inner Edwin Diaz with epic walk-up song
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and his entrance song went viral recently, but his teammate, Daniel Vogelbach, isn't letting him hog the spotlight for long. Diaz, one of the best closers in baseball, is already a household name to baseball fans. He became an internet sensation, though, after a slickly edited video of his walk-out hit Twitter. After that, his already famous entrance (in New York at least) hit the sharability level of funny cat videos.
The Yankees Are Dominating With Defense From 2 Key Spots
Defense is always a major key to the success of a baseball team. One of the reasons the New York Yankees have been so dominant for most of the season is the fact that their defense is among the best in all of baseball. But from two particular spots, the...
Braves lose one of their top prospects for the season
Shewmake was having a pretty decent season in his first year of AAA ball, hitting .269 with seven homers, and his injury may cost him his first opportunity in the majors. Following last night’s win, Orlando Arcia was diagnosed with a hamstring injury and will head to the IL. My guess is he will miss at least a month. The Braves are desperate for middle infielders, and Shewmake would have made a lot of sense as a replacement. Instead, the Braves have turned to their top prospect Vaughn Grissom, who only has 22 games of experience in AA.
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
The Jose Berrios Rollercoaster Ride Continues in 8-0 loss to Cleveland
After dropping two games to the Orioles, the good vibes were simply not found on Friday night for the Toronto Blue Jays, as the Cleveland Guardians took the first of a three-game series 8-0. It was the “perfect storm” for the Guardians, as their offense clicked big time in the 3rd and 4th innings, and they got shutout pitching from their staff.
MLB Insider “Sells” Deep Guardians Playoff Run
With the Guardians‘ win over the Tigers on Thursday, a few things happened. First, the club got its fifth straight win, tying a season-high matched twice, once in mid-June and once in mid-July. Second, the team officially swept the Tigers, which marks their first sweep since the All-Star Break.
Detroit Tigers owners Christopher Ilitch slights former general manager Al Avila after firing him
Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch blamed recently-fired Tigers GM Al Avila for trading away two veteran players who went on to enjoy career resurgences with other teams. The Tigers announced on Wednesday that they had fired Avila after seven years. Ilitch said he would lead the new GM search, and that assistant GM Sam Menzin would take over as interim GM.
Guardians Insider Shares A Hilarious Prank By 2 Veterans
The Cleveland Guardians have had more than their fair share of young players making their Major League debuts in 2022. Many of these young players have stuck around and have experienced the unforgettable moment of picking up their first Major League hit. Players such as Steven Kwan, Nolan Jones, Oscar...
The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown
Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
Watch: Minor league pitcher Bowen Plagge makes maybe the most athletic double play of all-time
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have quite an athlete on their hands at the mound. One of their pitchers, Bowen Plagge, is so athletic that he very well could have made one of the most impressive double-plays of all time. Seriously, in a...
