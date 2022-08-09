Help in our Client Choice Food Pantry from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon for one or more days per month at Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. Clients are very happy to have the assistance to select their food and placed in the bags. Great way to get involved in the community. Training available. Minimum age 18 or 14 with adult. Contact Itza Castillo, 610-821-1332, aaefb1978@gmail.com.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO