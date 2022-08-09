Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
lvpnews.com
Joyce Ann Wunderler
Joyce Ann Wunderler, 81, of Bath, died July 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Donald L. Wunderler Sr. for 61 years. Born in Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Ethel L. (James) Grube. She was a 1958 Northampton...
lvpnews.com
Flossie Walls
Flossie Walls, 86, of Emmaus, died in her home March 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis A. Walls, who died in 2011. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Ellen S. (Ruth) Druckenmiller. She was a member of St. John’s...
lvpnews.com
Andrew Filipovits
Andrew Filipovits, 82, of Northampton, died July 31, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Geraldine “Gerry” Molchany for 55 years. Born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Kurcz) Filipovits. He was in the U.S....
lvpnews.com
Paulette C. Henry
Paulette C. (Bovankovich) Henry, 80, of Lehighton, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald N. “Pete” Henry. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Gasper) Bovankovich. She worked for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lvpnews.com
Shirley M. Huber
Shirley M. Huber, 82, of Emmaus, died Aug. 4, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold S. Huber. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Saul) Kistler. She was a 1961 graduate of Kutztown University, earning a degree...
lvpnews.com
Regina Gestl Holy Ghost Catholic Church member
Regina “Gigi” Gestl, 57, of Bethlehem, died on August 2, 2022. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Russell Gestl and the late Frances M. (Ender) Gestl. She was a 1983 graduate of Salisbury HS. She was a Pennsylvania State University graduate. She was a mental health...
lvpnews.com
Anna Subits Skees
Anna Subits Skees, 101, of the Foxdale Community in State College and formerly of Northampton, died July 12, 2022. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of Hungarian immigrants, the late Magdalena (Yohn) and Joseph S. Subits. She was a 1938 Northampton High School graduate. She worked in the retail,...
lvpnews.com
Richard E. Gaal
Richard “Dick” E. Gaal, 90, of West Catasauqua, died Aug. 2, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Angella J. Gaal for 63 years. Born in Fullerton, he was a son of the late Julius and Marion (Guth) Gaal. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lvpnews.com
Kimberly A. O’Sullivan-Smith
Kimberly A. O’Sullivan-Smith, 47, of Macungie, died unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Howard Smith for 23 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Arthur F. O’Sullivan and the late Elizabeth A. (Kavanagh) O’Sullivan. She was a graduate...
lvpnews.com
Fred Mindlin
Fred Mindlin, 84, of Macungie, died Aug. 5, 2022, in his residence. He was the husband of Linda K. (Faust) Mindlin. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mae (Levitt) Mindlin. He honorably served his country in the Army Reserves. He owned and operated five...
lvpnews.com
John E. McElroy
John E. McElroy, 90, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 8, 2022, at Phoebe, Allentown. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Edward and Pauline (Iobst) McElroy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He is survived by children: Scott M., Jeffrey A. (Annette), Gary...
lvpnews.com
Steven J. Shedlock
Steven J. Shedlock, 55, of Emmaus, died Aug. 6, 2022, in his home. Born in Elizabeth, N. J., he was the son of Jeanne (Fortunato) Shedlock and the late John S. Shedlock. He honorably served his country as an infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years during the Gulf War. He received the Army Commendation Medal as well as numerous other honorable awards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
JOBS・
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
lvpnews.com
Plant a Row Lehigh Valley to launch its seventh season
Plant a Row Lehigh Valley has begun its seventh season, which will run through Oct. 8. PARLV was launched in 2016 as a chapter of the national Plant a Row for the Hungry program. PARLV is a grassroots organization of local gardeners who dedicate a row in their gardens and/or...
lvpnews.com
DA Martin to host trafficking recovery expert
District Attorney Jim Martin announced an upcoming visit from Rev. Becca Stevens, of Nashville, Tenn., an author, speaker, Episcopal priest, founder and president of a nonprofit recovery model (Thistle Farms) that helps women survivors of human trafficking. In 2019 in an effort to better combat human trafficking in Lehigh County...
lvpnews.com
volunteers
Help in our Client Choice Food Pantry from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon for one or more days per month at Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. Clients are very happy to have the assistance to select their food and placed in the bags. Great way to get involved in the community. Training available. Minimum age 18 or 14 with adult. Contact Itza Castillo, 610-821-1332, aaefb1978@gmail.com.
lvpnews.com
WALLA GAZOO Annual tourney is August 15
The 2022 Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 15 at the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course, 400 Illicks Mill Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch sponsored by Lehigh Valley with Love Media and cigars provided by Cigars International as golfers arrive.
lvpnews.com
Sign lighting casts long shadow
The Historical and Architectural Review Board tabled a proposal for a double-sided “halo lit” hanging sign proposal for 516 Main St. at the July 20 meeting held at the Rotunda. Representing SWBR Marketing & Media, Evan Blose from FastSigns had difficulty explaining the new technology behind the internally-illuminated...
lvpnews.com
WCSD staff explain federal grants received
At the Whitehall-Coplay School Board committee meetings on education/student activities, operations/transportation and finance/personnel, held Aug. 8, the education committee heard a presentation on federal grants by Tatiana Berrios, Whitehall-Coplay School District supervisor of educational equity, and Melissa Arifaj, curriculum supervisor of ELA and humanities. WCSD receives Title I, II, III,...
Comments / 0