ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Daryl P. Walbert

Daryl P. Walbert, 66, of Germansville, died suddenly on Aug. 2, 2022, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Born Oct. 18, 1955, in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Earl Harvey Walbert and Christine Joyce (Wotring) Walbert. He was a sales engineer for Bosch Rexroth Corporation, Bethlehem, for...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Robert Peter Bialko

Robert Peter “Bob” Bialko, 95, of Allentown, formerly of Wyckoff, N.J., died Aug. 3, 2022. He was the husband of the late Eleanor P. (Obal). Born in Passaic, N.J., he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Cungva) Bialko. A World War II Army Air Force...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Good Will Fire Co. honors members

Good Will Fire Co. No. 1, Trexlertown, had a picnic and award ceremony June 5 at the Earl Adams Memorial Park, Breinigsville. Award recipients were Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year Brenda Bower, Rookie Firefighter of the Year Dylan Robertson, and Firefighter and Rescue Technician of the Year Zach Lutz.
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Community Roars with the Lions at annual festival in the grove

The Upper Lehigh Lions Club sponsored its annual Roar with the Lions festival July 29 and 30 at Neffs Grove. There were many craft booths selling a wide variety of handmade, as well as commercial products, for the home, as well as clothing. Each evening was filled with music, first...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmaus, PA
Obituaries
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
lvpnews.com

Musikfest 2022 concludes Aug. 14

Musikfest 2022 continues full-fledged festing through Aug. 14 on the north side and south side of Bethlehem. There’s a total of 500 free concerts on 16 stages. It’s the 39th Musikfest, which was launched in 1984. Musikfest 2020 was mostly online. Musikfest 2021 was not quite back to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Allentown names new health director

The City of Allentown has announced David Synnamon was named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting Aug. 8. Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served as the city’s deputy vaccine coordinator during the COVID-19 vaccination effort...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

County commissioners debate mixing business and politics

The days of Lehigh County doing business with Wells Fargo could be numbered. An ordinance adopted July 13 examines the county’s relationships with companies that advocate strong political stances. Initial concerns were raised at the beginning of the meeting by Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley, who said the recent...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy