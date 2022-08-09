Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina Andras
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
wcsx.com
Veterans Thrift Store Grand Opening in Roseville with Big Jim 2022
This chimp works hard! Two jobs, working promotions and Costco? I get it, I work in radio too. The Stone Soup is one of the coolest projects that WCSX and Big Jim put their hearts into supporting. The Stone Soup Bronco is looking awesome! Get those raffle tickets and get...
MetroTimes
The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
It seems the local dining industry is finally bouncing back after the harsh take down it suffered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw the loss of a lot of restaurants in 2020 and 2021, but for some, scraping by became more challenging as certain costs continued to rise.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion
When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ribs, jazz and fun fitness events to check out
We’re well into August now, but the summertime fun is still going strong. There are many events happening in and around the D this weekend, and here’s a few to check out. For jazz lovers, there’s the 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest. The event is taking place on the lawn of the Southfield Civic Center and will feature national and local jazz artists. There will also be food trucks. Admission is free, however, there may be a parking fee. The Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest is happening Friday from 6pm-10:30pm and Saturday 3pm-10:30pm.
Crain's Detroit Business
Couple to build shipping-container dream home, mixed-use development in Corktown
When Nicole Stopka-Nichols moved to Detroit from Germany seven years ago to marry Chris Nichols, she knew it would be home. "When we moved to the city in 2015 we knew we wanted a piece for ourselves," the 35-year-old said. The couple immediately began looking for a home, but couldn't...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or...
thevarsitynews.net
1105 N Stephenson Hwy
Charming upper one bedroom unit with a new 50 inch Smart TV! - One bedroom upper unit in quiet building close to laundry, pool and parking. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, updated tiled shower, ceiling fans, air conditioning unit, linen closet, coat closet and all window treatments included. Property...
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
Boil water advisory in effect for 14 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 13 metro Detroit communities and now includes the city of Romeo, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is...
thevarsitynews.net
45850 Cass Ave Unit 1-10
- Two Bedroom for Rent in Utica! This charming apartment has many features and updates such as brand new carpeting, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, oak kitchen cabinets, and much more! Apartment is within walking distance to Downtown Utica, Jimmy John's Field, and many other restaurants and shopping destinations. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
nbc25news.com
13 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
The Oakland Press
Global Art Project for Peace debuts at Detroit gallery
A new exhibition celebrating the 15th Biennial Exchange of the Global Art Project for Peace — founded in 1994 to create a global community of peace through art — will debut Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Swords into Plowshares Peace Center & Gallery, 33 East Adams Ave., Detroit.
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Your week in metro Detroit: A message from M.L. Elrick, back at Freep
I was pretty sure disgraced former lawmaker and perennial deadbeat Brian Banks wasn't going to show up at the lawyer's office where he had been ordered to appear so debt collectors could ask where he stashed all of the money he owes them, but I went there anyway. One reason...
