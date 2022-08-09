Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
phillyvoice.com
Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science
Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
seattlemedium.com
Here’s How We Bring Black Students Back to School
(Word In Black) — Between mass shootings, anti-LGBTQ bills, burned-out teachers, diverse books being banned, and the school-to-prison pipeline, as well as drill-and-kill standardized-test-driven instruction, is it any wonder some students aren’t feeling like showing up to school anymore? Sprinkle the educational disruptions from COVID-19 on top, and it’s understandable that thousands of students have disappeared from the K-12 public education system.
Sesame Place Is Now Enforcing Bias Training For All Employees
Sesame Place Philadelphia is mandating that all employees complete bias training, following a viral video showing two Black girls being ignored by a costumed employee and an active $25 million racial discrimination lawsuit. According to NBC News, the Sea World Parks and Entertainment-owned amusement park made an announcement on Tuesday...
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
Former Plymouth Meeting Lawyer and College Sweetheart Take Advantage of Their Second Chance at Love
Jill Arnstein, a former litigation lawyer in Plymouth Meeting, is enjoying the second chance at love she received with her college sweetheart, Jesse, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple met at Rutgers-Camden School of Law in 1991. “She was the most beautiful thing I had ever...
philasun.com
Zakia Blain celebrates 10 years of FBF Body with Fit Girl Fresh Weekend
Chester native Zakia Blain began her journey to entrepreneurship unconventionally. Originally a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Blain was led to her calling after getting a life-changing diagnosis of a brain disorder called Chiari malformation. Chiari malformation is classified as a condition that occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal cavity, with symptoms that range from headaches, loss of memory, vertigo, numbness of hands and feet, imbalance and more.
African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
Black Philadelphia Artists Upset With City’s Decision to Pick White Artist To Design Harriet Tubman Statue
Black Philadelphia artists and historians are expressing their distaste for the city’s decision to commission a white artist to design a new permanent statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ARTnews reports that a public virtual meeting was held in June by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative...
phl17.com
West Philly community center run by 19-year-old has school supply drive this weekend
The Dimplez4Days back to school event is happening Sunday. The young people at the West Philadelphia Dimplez4Dayz resource center are called dreamers, and the founder of the organization, Akayla Brown, has her own big dreams at just 19 years old. “My passion always was helping people and changing the lives...
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15th
On September 15th Jenifer Lewis will be making an appearance at the Wilmington Public Library to promote her new book, Walking in My Joy: In These Streets. The "Choppin' It Up" event will feature a live in-person talk by Lewis moderated by Tonya Baynes, local life coach and long-time partner of the Wilmington Public Library.
fox29.com
Upper Darby School District holds job fair, seeking teachers, support staff
UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As kids get ready to head back to school, there's a critical shortage of one necessary resource - staff. Districts are looking for teachers, aides and support staff. A Delaware County school district held a job fair Thursday for the purpose of finding staff. "I...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, General Assembly Celebrate Critical Investments to Address Affordable Housing Crisis
Today, Governor Tom Wolf was joined by members of the General Assembly, housing advocates and stakeholders in Philadelphia to celebrate the critical $375 million investment in the 2022-23 budget addressing the affordable housing crisis. “Safe, affordable housing is essential for families, for our communities, and for our commonwealth. That’s why...
pugetsound.media
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig
Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions. Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs. “Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.” The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
