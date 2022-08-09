ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seattlemedium.com

Here’s How We Bring Black Students Back to School

(Word In Black) — Between mass shootings, anti-LGBTQ bills, burned-out teachers, diverse books being banned, and the school-to-prison pipeline, as well as drill-and-kill standardized-test-driven instruction, is it any wonder some students aren’t feeling like showing up to school anymore? Sprinkle the educational disruptions from COVID-19 on top, and it’s understandable that thousands of students have disappeared from the K-12 public education system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Zakia Blain celebrates 10 years of FBF Body with Fit Girl Fresh Weekend

Chester native Zakia Blain began her journey to entrepreneurship unconventionally. Originally a teacher in the Philadelphia School District, Blain was led to her calling after getting a life-changing diagnosis of a brain disorder called Chiari malformation. Chiari malformation is classified as a condition that occurs when brain tissue extends into the spinal cavity, with symptoms that range from headaches, loss of memory, vertigo, numbness of hands and feet, imbalance and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pugetsound.media

Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig

Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions. Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs. “Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.” The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
