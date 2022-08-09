Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
Jennifer Hudson Poses With Her Son On His 13th Birthday — And He Towers Over Her
Where does the time go? Jennifer Hudson struck a pose with her son, David, for his 13th birthday and posted the joyful picture on Instagram on Wednesday. According to People, David’s red cake was shaped in his initials and decorated with different race cars. The 40-year-old EGOT winner beamed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
To Da Left: Ornery Guests Get Kicked Out Of Beyoncé’s NYC ‘Renaissance’ Celebration Party For Bad Behavior
Beyoncé appeared in her husband’s hometown of New York to throw a celebration for her latest album Renaissance, but due to bad behavior, some guests reportedly had to be escorted out, according to Page Six. A source who was at the event told Page Six, “A few people...
‘Better Call Saul’: Thomas Schnauz Confirms Pryce Is Laser Tag Danny
'Better Call Saul' writer Thomas Schnauz recently confirmed that Pryce and laser tag Danny from 'Breaking Bad' are the same person.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Insecure’ Actress Denise Dowse Falls Into Coma Caused By Meningitis
The family of actress Denise Dowse needs support and prayers. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the television star, famed for roles in Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210, is currently in a coma. Doctors are uncertain when she’ll wake up. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the news on Denise’s Instagram...
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
Lamont Dozier, Prolific Composer of Motown Classics, Dies At 81
Acclaimed Motown composer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The Songwriters Hall of Famer wore many hats as producer/songwriter/recording artist. But he was revered as the architect behind dozens of hits for The Supremes, Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, and Martha and the Vandellas. On August 9, the icon’s...
Jasmine Guy Dishes On Not Having Ownership Stake In ‘A Different World’
Now 60, actress Jasmine Guy is shedding light on her tenure on the ’90s classic sitcom A Different World. Guy recently appeared on the Uncensored podcast with Ryan Cameron, where she revealed that she still receives compensation for her beloved role as Whitley Gilbert, the sassy Southern belle of Gilbert Hall at an Historically Black College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nipsey Hussle To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on His Birthday
BLACK ENTERPRISE reported last summer that late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was one of 38 people who will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was announced this week that he would receive his placing on Monday, Aug. 15, on his birthday. The independent...
Oprah’s Harpo Inc. Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Hosts Of Oprahdemics Podcast
Oprah Winfrey’s team is playing defense for her brand. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the hosts of Oprahdemics are being sued for trademark infringement by Harpo Inc., the company that holds ownership of Winfrey’s trademark. The suit was filed Tuesday in New York federal court, emphasizing “trademark infringement, dilution, unfair competition, and cybersquatting.”
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV
After making history as the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in the comedy category in the same year, Quinta Brunson continues her remarkable rise by signing an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. Last month, the writer, who created and stars in the ABC breakout sitcom, Abbott...
This TikToker’s Impression of Denzel Washington Performing Beyonce’s Hit ‘Break My Soul’ Is On Point
Celebrity impersonator Christian King has the uncanny ability to mimic the tonality and variations of Denzel Washington‘s speech pattern. His expert pauses and dramatic deep breaths between each syllable made fans of his work howl with glee because of how he embodied Washington’s presence. King combined his Denzel imitation with Beyonce‘s breakout hit “Break My Soul” by reciting the song’s lyrics in a monologue.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0