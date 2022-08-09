ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Black Enterprise

Lamont Dozier, Prolific Composer of Motown Classics, Dies At 81

Acclaimed Motown composer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81. The Songwriters Hall of Famer wore many hats as producer/songwriter/recording artist. But he was revered as the architect behind dozens of hits for The Supremes, Four Tops, The Isley Brothers, and Martha and the Vandellas. On August 9, the icon’s...
Black Enterprise

Oprah’s Harpo Inc. Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Hosts Of Oprahdemics Podcast

Oprah Winfrey’s team is playing defense for her brand. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the hosts of Oprahdemics are being sued for trademark infringement by Harpo Inc., the company that holds ownership of Winfrey’s trademark. The suit was filed Tuesday in New York federal court, emphasizing “trademark infringement, dilution, unfair competition, and cybersquatting.”
Black Enterprise

This TikToker’s Impression of Denzel Washington Performing Beyonce’s Hit ‘Break My Soul’ Is On Point

Celebrity impersonator Christian King has the uncanny ability to mimic the tonality and variations of Denzel Washington‘s speech pattern. His expert pauses and dramatic deep breaths between each syllable made fans of his work howl with glee because of how he embodied Washington’s presence. King combined his Denzel imitation with Beyonce‘s breakout hit “Break My Soul” by reciting the song’s lyrics in a monologue.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

