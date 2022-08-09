Read full article on original website
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
Chicago Cubs planning to release veteran outfielder
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward has been with the Chicago Cubs since joining the team in 2016. But after seven seasons within the organization, it looks like Heyward has played his final game with the Cubs. According to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, Heyward will not play for Chicago again this season...
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Chicago Cubs-White Sox Field of Dreams jersey comparison
Each Chicago baseball team is playing in back-to-back Field of Dreams games, a new MLB tradition of playing one regular season game at the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa. This season, the Chicago Cubs are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 after the White Sox walked off...
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder
We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could lead 'Philadelphia dynasty'
It's not often that you hear anybody involved with the Dallas Cowboys organization say anything resembling a compliment towards any member of the Philadelphia Eagles organization. It's a two-way street, as the fierce NFC East rivalry doesn't lead to many across Eagles nation saying anything positive about Dallas fans, players,...
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
Chicago Cubs claim designated hitter/outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers
The Chicago Cubs claimed designated hitter/outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians, multiple outlets reported Monday. The Guardians
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams
Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
‘Field Of Dreams’ Iowa Complex Won’t Have A 2023 MLB Game
Click here to read the full article. There is no joy in Mudville, goes the famous poem “Casey at the Bat.” There also will be no joy in Dyersville, Iowa in 2023, as the Field of Dreams complex will not host a Major League Baseball game. Construction on a youth baseball and softball complex was cited as the reason for the tourist attraction not hosting a game next year. The first MLB game was a sensational hit (the 2022 game is tomorrow), making the decision not to host another one strange. Former MLB slugger Frank Thomas made the announcement that the specially...
Field of Dreams game: Reds, Cubs to pay homage to MLB history
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball will pay homage to two of its oldest franchises as the Cincinnati Reds meet the Chicago Cubs in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. The second edition of the spectacle will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Fox. Last...
