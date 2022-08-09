ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Fox News

Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season

The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Chicago Cubs planning to release veteran outfielder

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward has been with the Chicago Cubs since joining the team in 2016. But after seven seasons within the organization, it looks like Heyward has played his final game with the Cubs. According to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, Heyward will not play for Chicago again this season...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023

Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder

We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform. On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season. In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023

Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Iowa Complex Won’t Have A 2023 MLB Game

Click here to read the full article. There is no joy in Mudville, goes the famous poem “Casey at the Bat.” There also will be no joy in Dyersville, Iowa in 2023, as the Field of Dreams complex will not host a Major League Baseball game. Construction on a youth baseball and softball complex was cited as the reason for the tourist attraction not hosting a game next year. The first MLB game was a sensational hit (the 2022 game is tomorrow), making the decision not to host another one strange. Former MLB slugger Frank Thomas made the announcement that the specially...
DYERSVILLE, IA

