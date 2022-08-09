Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike
FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
WJLA
'15 grand out of my pocket': DC residents dealing with sewage flooding await reimbursement
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — When flood waters rolled into some D.C. homes back on June 22, it wasn’t just water, it was sewage water. And now, after a month and a half, some residents say they still have not received settlements. D.C. Water explained in a statement that...
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
WTOP
DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order
Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUSA
Here's why thieves are targeting airbags in the DC region | Verify
WASHINGTON — After a series of airbag thefts happening around the area — dozens in Fairfax and Loudon Counties in the past few weeks — the Verify team is looking to find out more about what’s going on. THE SOURCES:. WHAT WE FOUND. Thieves are targeting...
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
WJLA
12-year-old, 15-year-old arrested for deadly stabbing of gas station worker in Clinton
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection to the killing of a gas station employee in Clinton, Md. on Wednesday, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Clinton as an adult and a 12-year-old...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
