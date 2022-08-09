ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

fox5dc.com

Maryland MetroAccess workers reach agreement to end contract dispute strike

FORESTVILLE, Md. - MetroAccess workers in Maryland have ratified an agreement to end their contract dispute strike after over a week of negotiations. In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 689, located in Forestville, Maryland, says that its workers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday with public transport company, Transdev. The strike initially started on August 1 after months of intense negotiations.
WTOP

DC’s unlicensed pot shops warned to get licensing paperwork in order

Unlicensed pot shops in D.C. have been warned to get the rest of their paperwork in order. There are just seven licensed cannabis dispensaries around the District. But no matter where you are in the city, you don’t have to travel far to find a business willing to provide you with a wide array of marijuana and marijuana-based products.
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
