The 7 Friday Night Podcast Begins Its Second Season With Plenty Of Preseason Chatter ( Like Who’s No. 1) And Sharing Soundbites From A Visit To Pittsburg •. We made it through the void! High school football is nearly back, and hosts Chace Bryson and Ben Enos open Season 2 of 7 Friday Night with a discussion on who should top SportStars Magazine’s preseason rankings along with what they’ve learned from there early reporting.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO